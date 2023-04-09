Professional organiser. The storage I have at B&M and the fridge drawers in my stackable refrigerator are both essential.

A PROFESSIONAL organiser has revealed the savvy storage you need to stock up on at B&M now – including a simple solution to keeping your fridge tidy.

Rachel Burditt took to TikTok to share what she’d grab if trying to organise her kitchen or children’s rooms.

3 Rachel took to TikTok to share the storage solutions she’d stock up on at B&M right now, including this drinks trolley to hold your skincare Credit: tiktok/@thedeclutterdarlinguk

3 The professional organiser claimed these £6 fridge drawers were her favourite find of the day Credit: tiktok/@thedeclutterdarlinguk

3 She also loved these Kallax-friendly drawers, available online and in-store for just £5 Credit: tiktok/@thedeclutterdarlinguk

And with most coming in at under £10, they’re an absolute steal.

Online as @thedeclutterdarlingukThe pro-declutterer shares her home hacks regularly with her 5,900 fans.

In a new reel, she said: “I’m back at B&M to see what lovely storage they’ve got in store new for this week.

First up, Rachel recommended the discount store’s Collapsible Zip Storage Boxes, priced at just £5 – ideal for storing clothes, winter coats, and spare bedding.

She said: “They are see-through, they’re collapsable. These are really nice and affordable.

“Next up, these fit perfectly inside a Kallax unit, but they are actual drawers that you can pull out and get two in them.

“Really good idea, genius.”

The Lokken 2 Drawer Baskets are available both online and in-store and will set shoppers back just £5.

She was also a fan of the two-pack of Hanging Storage Baskets, which are part of their bargain Natural Sanctuary range, costing £6.

“Really pretty hanging baskets you could use anywhere in your home.

“Just thought they were really good. Good price.”

Staying on the theme of baskets, she recommended the large Woven & Weave Wicker Basket for storing your kids’ toys, and the £7 Rope Basket in white.

She added: “I love these. It’s a great design. I’d use these maybe in a child’s room.

“Good price again, really pretty.

“These were so sturdy, real-like design statement pieces for a storage basket.

“Love, love, love these.”

Next up were some Square Woven Baskets, part of B&M’s bargain bathroom range, also priced at £6.

“These you could say we use for the bathroom but I’d use them in a pantry.

“They’ve got handles, but they’re small enough that you can see and stack items in as well.

“Absolutely gorgeous, these.”

For those looking for an aesthetic way to store their skincare, Rachel suggested using the Karina Baile6y Drinks Trolley in Gold, now £25.

“Can’t go wrong with a drinks trolley. I’d use that for toiletries in the bedroom, but you can use it for champagne I suppose.

“Good price.

“Next up, this is new. Urbanist Range. Now, this is a spice rack, so if you don’t have room in your cupboards, something pretty to hold, it says up to, 12 spice jars.

“Really nice product too. I love it.

“And in the same range, they’ve got these stackable wire baskets. I’ve used these in a different colour for a client’s pantry. They work really well.”

Both the Two Tier Spice Rack with Wooden Handle, £8, and the Stackable Basket, £5, are available to buy online and in selected stores.

The storage fan also spotted a bargain solution for those struggling to keep their fridge in order, adding: “These are new. I love stackable fridge tray. You can put them in your fridge, and then add drawers. It’s really, really amazing.

“These are my favourite find of today, and £6 too. Good price.”

She also loved the store’s Wooden Turntable to make grabbing things in your kitchen that bit easier.

“This is again from the new Urbanist range, £5. If you don’t like the acrylic turntables/lazy susans, this is for you.

“And then finally, labels. If you don’t have a label machine, haven’t got great handwriting, these are perfect for your chargers, your batteries, your random little boxes, or drawers that you want to label. Gorgeous.”

Her clever discoveries were loved by her fans, and the video received more than 590 Likes and 29100 Views.

In the comments, other TikTok users shared their thoughts, with one writing: “Thank you for sharing, very useful!”