Professional Baker Finds the Best Chocolate Cake Mix to Buy

Verdict: The Duncan Hines Mix is the best. It’s moist, flavorful and consistently delicious.





The Duncan Hines cake was rich and chocolatey.



Alana Al-Hatlani







Professional baker that I am, I have strong opinions on what makes a good cupcake.

Although I don’t use cake mixes, I have seen them fool people with homemade versions time after time, especially if they are flavored with frosting recipes.

Duncan Hines was the best when it came to chocolate cake. It was both dense and sweet without being too dense. It was tender throughout and evenly baked.

Pillsbury was also a good brand, with a great flavor. However, the cake seemed to be plagued by dryness. The layers were noticeably more domed than the others — as a result, the edges of the cake baked off dry and crumbly even though the center was perfectly cooked. The final slice of cake was also less clean when it was frosted.

Betty Crocker cakes had a fluffy texture that rivaled Duncan Hines’. But it was quite bland — I didn’t taste much chocolate and it relied on the frosting to make it taste delicious.