Production Guild Of Great Britain Presents 2022 Award Winners

Before Saturday’s prize ceremony, the Production Guild of Great Britain (PGGB), has announced its award winners for 2022. Scroll down to see the complete list.

Crew behind were awarded the Production Team of the Year Award. NorthmanRobert Eggers’ follow-up The Lighthouse, including producer Mark Huffam.

Callum McDougal who is the jury chair, said that the decision was made partly because the film was shot in Northern Ireland during Covid. “a sign across the world that we could continue to work safely in this country and deliver film successfully.”

A special mention in the category went to the team behind Sarah Gavron’s Rocks.

The PGGB High-End TV Production Team of the Year Award went to Andrew Haigh’s See-Saw series The North WaterFollowing a challenging shoot.

“The North Water team demonstrated how to survive the perfect production storm: you take all the elements that make production tricky, throw in Covid and then sail north. The fact that they not only survived it, but they’d do it again, is testament to this team’s achievement. This is what UK high-end television looks like today,”Alex Boden was the jury chair and PGGB Chair.

The production team behind the new crime drama series received a special mention SuspectChannel 4.

Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, producers of the James Bond franchise and owners of London-based company EON Productions, will be presented with The PGGB Contribution to the Industry Award.

“There are almost too many reasons why Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson deserve this very special award this year, perhaps more than any other year in the long history of their tenure of the Bond franchise,”Jason Solomons, Film Critic, Presenter and Film Critic, will present the prize to Broccoli & Wilson. Wilson is in Los Angeles and has pre-recorded an accept speech. “What they did with Bond 25, No Time To Die, is nothing short of phenomenal – showing bravery, commitment, utter faith in their movie, knowledge of their audience and making hard commercial decisions before delivering with the most artistic of flourishes.”

Samantha Perahia, British Film Commission Head of Production UK, will be presented with this year’s PGGB Inspiration Award. In recognition of her guidance and advice provided to the industry during the pandemic, the prize will be presented. Lynn Saunders Head of Liverpool Film Office was given a special mention in this category.

Emily Stillman (SeniorVP, Studio Operations WBSL) and Charlotte Riley won the PGGB Diversity and Inclusive Champion Award for their efforts to bring The WonderWorks – the first dedicated childcare facility in a UK film/TV studio – to Warner Bros Studios Leavesden.

Special mentions in the category went to Channel 4’s ‘Black to Front’ campaign; The Film & TV Charity’s Mental Health campaigns; Jules Hussey (Brazen Productions); Nahrein Kemp (ITV Creative Diversity Partner), Digital Orchard Foundation and Sky Productions for The Rising.

Fay Mohamed will be awarded the PGGB Spotlight On New Talent Award in recognition of her efforts. “the tenacity and ability she has shown whilst stepping up from Production Coordinator to Production Manager”.

A special mention went to Elizabeth Perkins, Covid Co-ordinator – Additional Photography Unit on Venom: Let There Be CarnageTravel and Accommodation Coordinator Quantumania. Ant-Man & the Wasp

Finally, the Awards will also pay tribute to the life of veteran British television producer and Hartswood Films’ founder, Beryl Vertue, who died this year.

This year’s PGGB ceremony will be hosted by comedian and TV presenter Patrick Kielty on Saturday at The Grove in Hertfordshire.

Check out the full list of winners

The PGGB Film Producer Team of the Year Award – The Northman

The following PGGB members were awarded the prize: Mark Huffam, Peter Eardley, Naomi Liston, Supervising Location Manager, Darren Chesney, Nikki Chamberlain and Tom Boardman (UK Production Accountants), Barry McGoniglet (Assistant Accountant) Jakub Malar (“Assistant Accountant”)

The PGGB High-End TV Producer Team of the Year Award – The North Water

Receiving the prize: Nicky Earnshaw (Head of Production, See-Saw Films), Alice Dawson (Co-Producer), Paul Murphy (Financial Controller), Edward Rastelli-Lewis (Production Manager), Adam Hutchings (Production Accountant), Owen Keys (1st Assistant Accountant – London/Budapest)

The PGGB contribution to the Industry Award – Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson

The PGGB Inspiration award – presented to Samantha Perahi

The PGGB Diversity and Inclusion Champion Award – Emily Stillman (Senior Vice President, Studio Operations WBSL) and actor Charlotte Riley

The PGGB Spotlight Award for New Talent – Fay Mohamed