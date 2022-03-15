Producers Guild Awards Winners in Four Categories Announced

The Producers Guild of America hosted the East Coast Celebration of the 2022 Producers Guild Awards Nominees last night. It also announced the winners of four categories. These winners are:

– The producing team for HBO’s 100 Foot Wave(Season 1) was awarded the Outstanding Sports Program Award

– The producing team for Muppets haunted mansion (Special) won for Outstanding Children’s Program.

– The producing team for Carpool Karaoke: The Series(Season 4) received the Outstanding Short Form Award.

– The team behind For all Mankind: The Time CapsuleThe PGA Innovation Award was presented to outstanding entertainment projects in VR, AR, and experiential media.

The event was held at the Bryant Park Grill Garden in New York City and marks the first in a week’s worth of bi-coastal events that culminate with the PGA Awards on March 19 at the Fairmont Century Plaza.

The 2022 Producers Guild Awards event chairpersons are Chris Thomes Vice President, Creative Services, Disney Television Studios, and Melvin Mar Executive Producer, The Detective Agency. Anchor Street Collective is producing the 2022 Producers Guild of America Awards. Branden Chapman is Executive producer, Carleen Kappelletti is co-executive producer, Matt Ullian, Jane Sarkin (Boldface Partners) are talent executives, and Jim Piccirillo, Director.