Producers Guild Awards 2022 Winners List – ‘CODA’Get the Best Film PRize

CODASurprise winner of the Darryl F. Zanuck Award as Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Movie Pictures at the 33rd Annual Producers Guild Awards in Los Angeles was

How to ‘CODA’ Family Delivered The Year’s Most Meaningful Best Picture Contender

“It’s incredible,” CODA Philippe Rousselet, producer, said as he accepted the award together with Patrick Wachsberger et al. “It really means so much coming from our peers. I think we will all agree a good movie always starts with a good story … and in a world where we see the lack [of humanity] every day, I’ll take this award as a sign that there is still hope.”

Apple Original Films’ pic of the deaf daughter of a couple. She struggles to support her family and pursues a singing career that is a shocker in an awards-season juggernaut. The Power of the Dog — It might have been able to reposition itself as the front-runner in the Best Picture Academy Award race. It was also the first streaming movie to win the PGAs’ Best Picture Academy Award.

SAG Awards Analysis – Oscar Race Upended ‘CODA’, Jessica Chastain & Apple Score Big In First Test Of Guild Strength

It’s basically a win tonight for any Best Pic nomination OtherMore than Power of the Dog — especially CODA, which is hot off its SAG Awards triumph last month — potentially tweaks the Oscar Best Picture race. Here’s why.

The PGAs traditionally are the first guild awards show of the season, and this year it initially was set for February 26 — the night before the SAG Awards. The Omicron surge caused the ceremony to be postponed to tonight. This means that the Producers Guild Awards will not take place during final Oscar voting.

That’s particularly important because the PGA Awards generally follow in lock-step with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. This show also had 10 nominees for Best Picture and used the same ranked-choice system as the Oscars does for Best Picture only — meaning that voters must list their choices from 1 being “favorite”Up to 10 “least favorite.”The PGA is therefore more likely to be selected for Best Picture than the Oscars.

The PGA prize has actually predicted the Oscar Best Picture winner 22 times in the last 32 years. And since 2009, only three films didn’t line up with both PGA and Oscar: The Big Short, La La LandAnd 1917.

Nomadland En route to winning Best Picture at Academy Awards, he won the prestigious PGA Award marquee last year.

The film winners also had music as a theme Summer of Soul from the Onyx Collective, Searachlight and Hulu, won for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures, and Disney’s EncantoThe Animated prize went to the winner.

‘Ted Lasso’Season 3 will be a success “A Bunch Of Surprises, Some Curveballs”PGA Awards

On the TV side, Apple TV+’s awards-season favorite Ted LassoHe was awarded the Danny Thomas Award as Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television Comedy.

However, it was a huge night for HBO. The premium cabler’s SuccessionNorman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer in Episodic Television Drama and Its Mare of EasttownDavid L. Wolper Award, Outstanding Producer of Limited-Series TV

HBO’s Last Week Tonight With John Oliver took the Live Entertainment/Variety/Sketch/Stand-up/Talk Television prize.

VH1’s RuPaul’s Drag RaceAward for Outstanding Producer of Game and Competition Television

Two Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Acts were the recipients of the other TV prizes tonight, continuing the big haul for music-focused initiatives. Disney+’s The Beatles: Get back The Outstanding Producer of Nonfiction TV, was awarded the award. Tom Petty: Somewhere You Feel Free — The Making of Wildflowers The Televised Motion Pictures trophy was taken.

Steven Spielberg: ‘Squid Game’ ‘Changes the Math Entirely’ – PGA Awards Panel

Rita Moreno, a newly-minted actress and EGOT-winning nonagenarian, was awarded the Stanley Kramer Award. This award goes to a producer, production, or other individual. “whose achievement or contribution illuminates and raises public awareness of important social issues.”

Her acceptance speech was a great success.

Moreno began by noting how she was there – at the invitation of Harry Belafonte – when Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave his historic “I Have a Dream” speech. “In seasons when prophets fall silent and statesmen wane, thankfully filmmakers keep on preaching,”She spoke on the stage. “They never stop advocating for matters of equity and justice.”

Rita Moreno Has A Message For Those Criticizing Actors’ Political Stands: “F*** ‘Em!” – PGA Awards

Moreno added: “We are in the throes of yet another awards season, and some in our tribe have been known to use the spotlight to advocate for issues addressed in their nominated works – climate change, universal health care, voting rights and LQBTQ advocacy and many others. And I know that, for some audiences, they have been known to create, how shall I say, a mild discomfort. For others, heart palpitations. After all, who does these actors, these Hollywood types, think they are – citizens? Well, f*ck ’em.”

‘Belfast’s Kenneth Branagh & Ciarán Hinds Test Positive For Covid, Miss PGA Awards

The night’s first tribute was for Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and Star Wars patriarch George Lucas, who was awarded the Milestone Award by Steven Spielberg’s longtime friend.

“Steven, George and I met at the dawning of new age in motion picture history, and we worked side by side through one revolution in our industry after another,”Kennedy, the producer whose films have received 120 Oscar nominations, said this. “Revolutions not only in the means of moviemaking, and in the ways movies reach audiences, but also in the composition of our business.”

She continued, “As women, artists of color, LGBTQ and differently labeled artists and producers, who have fought for and won a place at the table, propelling our community toward more inclusive, diverse, richer, more sophisticated and nuanced sense of responsibilities for social, racial and economic justice.”

Kathleen Kennedy cites the Impact of “Women, Artists Of Color And LGBTQ”Disney and Industry “Don’t Say Gay”Backlash: PGA Awards

Greg Berlanti, DC TV Universe czar, received the Norman Lear Award of Ryan Murphy. Murphy called him “his old friend Ryan Murphy.” “the natural successor to Norman Lear.”

“I think you have to understand what it was like to be ‘other’ in the ’70s or the early ’80s,”Berlanti stated this in his speech. “I was a deeply closeted gay kid, and the kind of vitriol we’re seeing now so openly by members of the Florida Legislature or by the governor of Texas about trans kids or gender non-conforming young people and their families, there was that kind of homophobia, overt and casual in almost every corner or every room. And if the hate was flagrant, the representation on TV was almost non-existent.”

Greg Berlanti Calls Out “Don’t Say Gay” Bill’s “Vitriol”; Compares Homophobia Level To The 1970s – PGA Awards

Insecure creator-star Issa Rae was presented with the PGA’s Visionary Award) from HBO Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys. Legendary vice chair and current Oscar nominee Mary Parent accepted the David O. Selznick Award from Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve.

‘Dune: Part Two’Denis Villeneuve Teases “Another Beautiful Journey In The Desert Again” –: PGA Awards

Meryl Steep, Andrew Garfield and Michelle Yeoh were among the other A-listers that presented PGA Awards Tonight. Lin-Manuel Miranda was also there.

These are the 2022 PGA Awards winners:

WINNERS

Darryl F. Zanuck Award to Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Picture Pictures

CODA

Award for Outstanding Documentary Motion Pictures Producer

Summer of Soul (… or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Darryl F. Zanuck Award: Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Movie Pictures

Encanto

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television — Drama

Succession (Season 3).

David L. Wolper Award as Outstanding Producer of Limited-Series Television

Mare of Easttown

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television — Comedy

Ted Lasso (Season 2)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment and Variety, Sketch, Stand Up, and Talk Television

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (Season 08)

Outstanding Producer of Game and Competition Television Award

RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 13)

Award for Outstanding Nonfiction Television Producer

The Beatles: Get Back (Season 1)

Award for Outstanding Producer in Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

Tom Petty: Somewhere You Feel Free — The Making of Wildflowers