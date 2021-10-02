Producer Bibby Duncan promoted to President of Mark Gordon Pictures

Producer Bibby DUNN has been promoted as President of Mark Gordon Pictures. In the expanded role, Dunn will run production and development for the company, produce scripted film and television content, manage sales across broadcast, cable and streaming, and oversee operations of the company’s three offices in Los Angeles, New York and London.

“I’ve learned so much from Mark over the years and am honored to take on this new role at Mark Gordon Pictures,”Dunn stated. “Just as Mark’s work has never been defined by any one genre or type, what I love about the company we are building is that everyone has a voice, and because of that we have an eclectic selection of projects that reflect our interest and passions. I am excited to be working alongside him and our fantastic team of producers as the company continues to grow into its next iteration.”

Dunn helped launch Mark Gordon Pictures in March 2020, following Gordon’s exit as President and Chief Content Officer of eOne in 2019. In addition to Dunn and Gordon, the company’s team of producers includes Bonnie-Chance Roberts, Katie Myers, Beth Pattinson and Jessica Chase.

“Bibby is a fantastic developer, a meticulous and tenacious producer and a wonderful human being most of all. I have watched her grow and thrive over the past 8 years, and there is no one I would rather have lead our team of producers into the next chapter of our company.”

Most recently, Dunn has shepherded the development and sales of television projects to Apple, BET and Disney’s international streaming service, Star. She worked closely with Gordon to acquire and package the entire. Narnia Netflix has a catalog of fantasy novels that it is developing, as well as other film and television properties.

Dunn was previously Vice President of Development for eOne where she managed the initial pilot production and development. The Rookie ABC is currently in its fourth season. She also developed shows such as Deputy and Cruel Summer, while overseeing multiple development projects including Neil Gaiman’s Neverwhere, which has since been set up at Amazon.

Dunn started her tenure with Gordon in 2013 at his previous producing shingle, The Mark Gordon Company, working on films including Steve Jobs and War Dogs. After being promoted into the television department, she went on to work on shows including Ray Donovan, Quantico and Criminal Minds Beyond Borders. The Mark Gordon Company is also responsible for the blockbusterAnd critically acclaimed films, Saving Private Ryan, Source Code, Murder on the Orient Express and Molly’s Game.

Mark Gordon Pictures has a significant in-house development fund through eOne, under which they continue to acquire, developAnd produce an expansive slate of projects spanning multiple genres and mediums.