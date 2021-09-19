Pro Max & Mini pre-orders on sale TODAY after Apple Watch and iPad unveiled by CEO Tim Cook

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM BLACK FRIDAY iPHONE DEALS?

In a nutshell: it’s the iPhone 12 that will likely appear the most among all the deals that we’ll see during Black Friday 2021.

The iPhone 13 will soon be released. This will mean that the iPhone 12 won’t have the flagship status and retailers will reduce their prices for all of their contracts.

Don’t be put off by the fact it’s no longer top-of-the-line: we’re hearing whispers that the 13 isn’t a major advance on its predecessor, and as you can read in our Tech Editor Sean Keach’s iPhone 12 review, this is a superb handset that offered users a huge range of new capabilities.

It’ll be Fonehouse, Affordable Mobiles, Mobiles.co.uk and Carphone Warehouse that are likely to lead with the best deals. But like we say, we recommend you stay abreast of what they’re offering at least a week ahead of Black Friday.

And if you want to check out great deals on handsets from Samsung, Sony, Huawei and others, head to our pick of the best Black Friday phone deals here.