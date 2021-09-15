Princess Diana interview With Martin Bashir won’t be subject of Scotland Yard probe!

We’ll be bringing you the very latest updates, pictures, and videos on this breaking news story

Martin Bashir’s controversial Princess Diana interview won’t be the subject of a police investigation, it has been announced.

Scotland Yard has said it will not open an investigation into his exclusive interview, which is credited with making the world a better place.

The decision was made after the force reviewed Lord Dyson’s 1995 BBC Panorama documentary report.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement on the independent report by the former Master of the Rolls: “In March 2021, the Metropolitan Police Service determined it was not appropriate to begin a criminal investigation into allegations of unlawful activity in connection with a documentary broadcast in 1995.

“Following the publication of Lord Dyson’s report in May, specialist detectives assessed its contents and looked carefully at the law – once again obtaining independent legal advice from Treasury Counsel as well as consulting the Crown Prosecution Service.

“As a result, the MPS has not identified evidence of activity that constituted a criminal offense and will therefore be taking no further action.”

Mr. Bashir’s past career with the BBC had come under scrutiny after allegations were made about how he got the now notorious Diana interview.

The bombshell interview was two years before the Princess’s death. She spoke out about her turbulent marriage to Prince Charles.

“There were three of us in this marriage,” She told Mr. Bashir that she was referring to Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, his future wife.

Lord Dyson’s inquiry found the BBC covered up “deceitful behavior” used by the journalist to secure his headline-making world exclusive, and that he faked bank statements.

The BBC had written to the royal family earlier this year to apologize for the interview.

Mr. Bashir quit the BBC on health grounds earlier this year before the release of Lord Dyson’s report.

After being on sick leave for several weeks, he resigned as religion editor.