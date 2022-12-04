Prince William promises to strike back at Meghan Markle, brother Harry’s smears in an explosive Netflix documentary

PRINCE William has, reportedly, vowed that he would retaliate against the Royal Family in Harry’s and Meghan’s Netflix document series.

According to palace insiders, the Prince of Wales cannot continue to sit by and let the events unfold. Sussexes to deliver transatlantic swipes The Firm

7 Prince William is reportedly vowing to respond to the slanders of Royal Family members in Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary series. Credit: AFP

Instead, he has allegedly instructed aides to comb through six-part ‘Harry & Meghan’ and swiftly respond to inaccurate claims.

Source: Sunday Express: “The Prince and Princesses’ team will wait to see what’s in the Netflix series before deciding what to do, but you can see the direction of travel.”

According to the rumored change in tack, the California-based duo is now the cause of the King’s dismay. “never complain, never explain” royal mantra.

The Royal Family was slow to respond to Harry and Meghan’s claims.

Buckingham Palace took 2 days to reply to the Groundbreaking Oprah Winfrey interview Where the couple claimed that baby Archie was made racist remarks by a royal.

Palace categorically refuted the allegation.

This revelation comes after a trailer was released for the series. The footage came as Prince Charles and Princes Wales visited Boston, Massachusetts.

Central Recorder heard from a royal source that accused the Sussexes, in part, of timing the trailer’s release. “deliberately spoil” William and Kate go to the USA.

The trailer is a mere 59 seconds long. long awaited £88-million show Harry is distressed as Meghan looks on, while Meghan can be seen wiping her tears.

The couple are shown a variety of previously unpublished photos, including romantic selfies as well as one showing Harry strumming his guitar.

The pair is asked to answer these questions at the beginning of the video clip: “Why did you want to make this documentary?”

Harry says, “Nobody knows what’s going on behind closed doors.”

“I had to do everything I could to protect my family.”

Meghan also said: “When the stakes are this high doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?”

This show will give insight into their relationship. “love story” You can stream it starting December 8.

According to some reports, The Duke and Duchess requesting a delay in the series put them at odds with Netflix bosses.

The backlash against The Crown and the new TV series by the couple led to the desire to move the controversial series to 2023.

The release of the series comes as Prince Harry’s explosive £35 million memoir ‘Spare’ is due out January 10.

