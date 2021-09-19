Prince William pays hidden sweet tribute to beloved grandad Prince Philip & son George as he discusses Earthshot Prize

PRINCE William has paid a sweet tribute to grandad Prince Philip and his son Prince George in his latest video for his Earthshot Prize.

A sweet photo of his eight-year old son and his grandfather, who both died in April, was found behind the Duke.

5 Prince William shared a sweet tribute to Prince Philip and his son Prince George in a video shared to promote his Earthshot Prize

5 The photo, taken by Kate, showed George sitting in a carriage next to his great-grandfather Credit: kensingtonroyal/Instagram

The photo shows future king George sitting by his great-grandfather in a carriage.

Even more remarkable is the fact that this snap was taken by Kate, an amateur photographer in Norfolk in 2015.

This photo was previously shared by Kate & William in their tribute to Philip.

Philip was a passionate carriage driver. In the photo, he is beaming while he holds the whip.

William’s video was shared as he compared tackling the crisis to the 35th US President’s bid to put man on the Moon in the 1960s.

FABULOUS BINGO: GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED

He will unveil the first 15 finalists of his ambitious ten-year £50million Earthshot Prize — dubbed the “Nobel prize for the environment”.

The winners will share £50million to develop ideas to tackle global warming.

Writing in the introduction to a book accompanying the contest, the Duke of Cambridge calls it “the most ambitious environmental prize in history”.

The prize’s name is inspired by John F Kennedy’s “Moonshot” push to reach Earth’s satellite, which led to massive technological advances.

William writes: “I wanted to recapture Kennedy’s Moonshot spirit of human ingenuity, purpose and optimism, and turn it with laser-sharp focus and urgency on to the most pressing challenge of our time — repairing our planet.

“I strongly believe that change is possible, when you put your mind to it.”

Recalling the inspiration behind the prize during a trip to Namibia in 2018, William adds: “I wanted to find a way to bottle that innovation and community spirit and mass-produce it globally.

“But when I returned to the UK, just as the world was gathering again for the next round of climate change negotiations in Poland, I was hit by a wave of global pessimism.

“I could understand why there was so much despair. The challenge facing our planet is immense.”

William, 39, says he feared the world would switch off as the “global debate felt too complex, too negative, too overwhelming”.

And he set up the prize as he was “horrified by the cliff edge scientists predicted, yet determined not to give up”.

He also writes about the work of his grandfather, Prince Philip and father, Prince Charles.

Wills says: “Following in their footsteps, I have seen people all over the world face what seem like insurmountable challenges yet come together with collective ambition, and a can-do-spirit, to find solutions to them.”

Pop star Shakira and environmentalist Sir David Attenborough have also penned inspiring words for Earthshot: How to Save Our Planet, which will be published later this year.

Online announcements of the first fifteen finalists will be made at noon. Five of them will each get £1million to develop their planet-saving ideas.

The winners will receive PS1million to help them develop their planet-saving ideas at an awards party at Alexandra Palace, North London.

5 William’s video was shared as he compared tackling the crisis to the 35th US President’s bid to put man on the Moon in the 1960s

He will unveil the first 15 finalists of his ambitious ten-year £50million Earthshot Prize — dubbed the ‘Nobel prize for the environment’

William set up the prize as he was ‘horrified by the cliff edge scientists predicted, yet determined not to give up’

We shared how details of Prince Philip’s will to remain secret to protect ‘dignity’ of Queen, High Court rules.

The royal, who died aged 99 on April 9, had an estimated £30million to share among loved ones.

He may also have asked for money to go to some of the ecological charities he championed.