Prince William arrives to honour NHS heroes at Sun’s Who Cares Wins awards

PRINCE William arrived beaming for this year’s much-anticipated Who Cares Wins awards tonight.

As he joined other famous faces at the event to honor NHS heroes and brave Brits, the royal smiled.

8 Prince William has arrived at the event this evening Credit: James Whatling

8 The Duke of Cambridge walked into the event greeting wellwishers Credit: Darren Fletcher

8 The Duke arriving at the star-studded event in Chalk Farm Credit: Getty

8 Phoebe Sinclair, 9, meeting the Prince as he mingled at the event Credit: PA

He walked the red carpet into the star-studded event this evening, waving and smiling at wellwishers.

The royal welcomed Prime Minister Boris Johnson. They walked together along a corridor talking happily.

The Central Recorder’s Who cares wins awards, which are held every year since 2017, celebrate the amazing work of doctors, nurses, midwives and surgeons as well as volunteers, researchers, and charity workers.

It’s been a difficult year and half fighting through the pandemic. We are grateful to NHS workers.

We have teamed up this year with The National Lottery, NHS Charities Together and other charities.

The charity’s Patrons are the 39-year-old Duke and Kate Middleton. But the Duchess of Cambridge will not join Prince William.

The event will air on Channel 4 at 7:30pm. However, it is happening tonight at The Camden Roundhouse. TV personality Davina McAll hosts.

PM Boris Johnson is also at the awards this evening, just hours after delivering a press conference to the nation on the Government’s Covid Winter plan.

He said earlier this year: “Through my own battle with Covid, I saw first-hand quite how brilliant our NHS is.

“I can’t wait to meet all of the worthy winners in person, hear their stories, and give them my very personal thanks.”

There are now two new awards this year – the 999 Hero Award and the Caroline Flack Mental Health Hero Award.

We’re launching the 999 Hero award in recognition of the outstanding work done by emergency services.

It includes emergency service personnel such as police, fire and ambulance officers.

8 The Duke of Cambridge speaks with Sandra Georgina West, David Beckham’s mum Credit: PA

8 The royal chatting to Tyrone Mings as they mingled inside the event Credit: Paul Edwards

8 The Prime Minister and Prince William chatting as they arrived at the awards night Credit: Paul Edwards

Who Cares Wins awards The Who Cares Wins awards honour those who have helped take care of the nation. Here are the categories: 999 Hero

Best Charity

Best Doctor

Best Midwife

Best Nurse

Groundbreaking Pioneer

Mental Health Hero

National Lottery Award

Ultimate lifesaver

Unsung Hero

Young Hero

And this year’s Who Cares Wins awards is honouring the late TV presenter Caroline Flack by naming a gong in her honour with her family’s support.

One in five people in the UK were diagnosed with depression last year, and monthly mental health referrals rose to their highest level in two years.

Amazing people are out there trying to make a positive difference in their communities. They offer solace and provide a safe space for anyone who needs it.

Central Recorder’s Who Cares Wins awards will be broadcast on Channel 4 and All 4 on Sunday at 7.30pm.

8 Davina McCall hosted the event this evening Credit: Arthur Edwards / Central Recorder

Prince William hails ‘astonishing courage’ of paramedics stabbed in line of duty at Sun’s Who Cares Wins awards