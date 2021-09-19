Prince William arrives to honour NHS heroes at Sun’s Who Cares Wins awards

PRINCE William arrived beaming for this year’s much-anticipated Who Cares Wins awards tonight.
As he joined other famous faces at the event to honor NHS heroes and brave Brits, the royal smiled.
He walked the red carpet into the star-studded event this evening, waving and smiling at wellwishers.
The royal welcomed Prime Minister Boris Johnson. They walked together along a corridor talking happily.
The Central Recorder’s Who cares wins awards, which are held every year since 2017, celebrate the amazing work of doctors, nurses, midwives and surgeons as well as volunteers, researchers, and charity workers.
It’s been a difficult year and half fighting through the pandemic. We are grateful to NHS workers.
We have teamed up this year with The National Lottery, NHS Charities Together and other charities.
The charity’s Patrons are the 39-year-old Duke and Kate Middleton. But the Duchess of Cambridge will not join Prince William.
The event will air on Channel 4 at 7:30pm. However, it is happening tonight at The Camden Roundhouse. TV personality Davina McAll hosts.
PM Boris Johnson is also at the awards this evening, just hours after delivering a press conference to the nation on the Government’s Covid Winter plan.
He said earlier this year: “Through my own battle with Covid, I saw first-hand quite how brilliant our NHS is.
“I can’t wait to meet all of the worthy winners in person, hear their stories, and give them my very personal thanks.”
There are now two new awards this year – the 999 Hero Award and the Caroline Flack Mental Health Hero Award.
We’re launching the 999 Hero award in recognition of the outstanding work done by emergency services.
It includes emergency service personnel such as police, fire and ambulance officers.
Who Cares Wins awards
The Who Cares Wins awards honour those who have helped take care of the nation.
Here are the categories:
- 999 Hero
- Best Charity
- Best Doctor
- Best Midwife
- Best Nurse
- Groundbreaking Pioneer
- Mental Health Hero
- National Lottery Award
- Ultimate lifesaver
- Unsung Hero
- Young Hero
And this year’s Who Cares Wins awards is honouring the late TV presenter Caroline Flack by naming a gong in her honour with her family’s support.
One in five people in the UK were diagnosed with depression last year, and monthly mental health referrals rose to their highest level in two years.
Amazing people are out there trying to make a positive difference in their communities. They offer solace and provide a safe space for anyone who needs it.
- Central Recorder’s Who Cares Wins awards will be broadcast on Channel 4 and All 4 on Sunday at 7.30pm.
We pay for your stories!
Are you a Central Recorder reporter?