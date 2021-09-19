Prince Philip’s six words that Harry will never forget after his tour in Afghanistan

Prince Philip said six words to Harry before he began his tour in Afghanistan that have stayed with him sever since.

During the new BBC program Prince Philip:The Royal Family Remembers, The Duke of Sussex spoke out about his late grandfather’s listening skills and how he influenced his decisions.

Prince Harry, 37 years old, said that the Duke of Edinburgh allowed him to talk about his military service without asking questions.

The 99-year-old royal died in April at the age of 99. He openedly spoke about him.

Harry spoke candidly about his support and recalled Philip’s reaction to his military career. He also shared six words with the young royal that he said before his tour.







“Going off to Afghanistan he was very matter of fact and just said: ‘Make sure you come back alive’ … then when I came back, there wasn’t a deep level of discussion, more a case of: ‘Well you made it. How was it?’ That’s how he was,” Harry recalled.

“He was very much a listener, he sort of set the scene for you to be able to share as much as you wanted to share but he would never probe.”







The prince served two tours, first as a forward air controller, during 2007-2008 and later as an Apache helicopter co-pilot gunner in 2012-2013 while his grandfather served as a Naval officer during World War II.

The father-of-2 later honored the military connection he had with his grandfather at his funeral. Harry wore military medals.

During the BBC programme, Prince Philip’s son Prince Charles also spoke of his father’s dedication to the military, with the Prince of Wales remembering how his father “took very seriously the fact that he was involved in the three armed forces.”







“Well he took very seriously the fact that he was involved in the three armed forces … and obviously the Navy was his main service but he took an inordinate interest in everything to do with the other two,” Prince Charles said.

“He read up an awful lot and thought about it and so he certainly put a lot of the generals and others through their paces, if you know what I mean. He’d always thought of a better way of doing it.”

While Prince William said: “He’s always set a very good example about how we have to look after the welfare of the military and represent them and be there for them, and understands, you know, the trials and tribulations that they all go through.”







The BBC show was originally meant to mark the Duke’s 100th birthday but has now been adapted in tribute for Prince Philip following his passing.

The documentary was made without the participation of the Queen, but she was granted access to her private film collection.

Prince Philip: The Royal Family Memories airs on BBC One at 9pm.

