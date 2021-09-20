Prince Philip had secret love and dedication for hobby which Charles ‘never got right’

Prince Philip had mastered a hobby and turned it into an ‘art form’ and would bat other royals away, Prince Charles has revealed.

In a new BBC program, Prince Philip:The Royal Family Remembers, the Prince of Wales spoke out about his father and paid tribute to Prince Edward.

Prince Philip, who passed away on April 9, at the age 99, would have celebrated his 100th birthday this year.

Prince Harry and William joined the team to remember their grandfather and share the touching memories of their time together.

He said: “He adored barbecuing and he turned that into an interesting art form. And if I ever tried to do it he … I could never get the fire to light or something ghastly so (he’d say): ‘Go away!’”

“I can safely say there’s never been a case of food poisoning in the family that’s attributed to the Duke of Edinburgh.”

Prince Philip also held a love of food in general, and according to the Countess of Wessex, was a huge fan of the Hairy Bikers.

The programme let royals speak of their favourite moments with the Duke, with Prince Harry opening up about the six moving words he said to him before his tour in Afghanistan.

“He was very much a listener, he sort of set the scene for you to be able to share as much as you wanted to share but he would never probe.”

Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers airs Wednesday 9pm on BBC One.

