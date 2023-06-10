Even though Prince Harry has stated numerous times in the past that he absolutely loves his new life in America, there are several reports that suggest the Duke of Sussex might actually get deported. That’s because he admitted in his book, Spare, that he had taken drugs in the past. And now some people believe that Harry might have lied on his visa application about his drug use and that nobody, including the royals, are above the law. Keep reading below for everything you need to know.

Prince Harry’s Deportation – ‘No One Is Treated Above The Law’

While Harry himself has not made any comments about the matter, it seems like all the royal experts and critics out there are doing the talking for him. But in his tell-all book, Spare, Prince Harry admitted that he was 17 when he tried cocaine for the very first time.

If that weren’t enough, he also confessed to smoking weed quite regularly in high school and even during his first date with Meghan Markle back in 2016.

And now one source close to the situation says that Harry has every reason to shake in his boots as an upcoming court hearing might determine whether or not he gets to stay in California with his family or if he will be deported back to the UK.

If that happens, there’s a very good chance that Meghan Markle might not return with him, as she most likely never wants to step another foot inside Great Britain ever again.

The insider said, “No one should be above the law and no one should receive preferential treatment. In light of Prince Harry’s extensive illegal drug use, we believe he should be held to account with regard to his application.”

What’s Next For Prince Harry?

The source also added, “He’s put it all out there, let’s see whether that exactly matches what he put on his immigration application. Because if it doesn’t, that’s perjury and that’s a criminal offense, and everyone should be held to account before the law – no one should be treated any differently.”

So far Prince Harry has not made any comments about the matter.

Editorial credit: Loredana Sangiuliano / Shutterstock.com