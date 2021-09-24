Prince Harry’s Briefcase Features the Most Adorable Nod to Son Archie

By Brandon Pitt
Prince Harry is nothing if not a proud “papa.” 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left their home in California for a visit to New York on Sept. 23, marking the couple’s first public event together since welcoming daughter Lilibet in June. 

However, Harry made sure to keep son Archie close on his cross-country trip. He was seen leaving a building in the United Nations Plaza while caring a briefcase with a special inscription. His zip-up computer case read, “ARCHIE’S PAPA.” 

Archie and Lilibet weren’t pictured during the public appearances, and the Daily Mail reports that the kids did not make the trip along with their parents.

It’s likely the farthest Harry has been from his children since he was in London over the summer, helping brother Prince William unveil a state of Princess Diana at Central Recorderken Garden in Kensington Palace in July.

For his latest trip to the Big Apple, Harry was joined by Meghan Markle for an appearance with mayor Bill de Blasio at One World Observatory. Meg told reporters it was “wonderful to be back” in New York. The royals also visited the 9/11 memorial and took meetings about “vaccine equity” in an effort to “end this pandemic,” according to biographer Omid Scobie.

