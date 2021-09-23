Prince Harry Will Feel Guilty If He Doesn’t Do This Soon, Says Expert

According to one royal expert and author, if Prince Harry doesn’t act fast to introduce his daughter Lilibet Diana to Queen Elizabeth II, he might regret it. The queen hasn’t seen Archie Markle, Harry’s child, since 2019, and has yet meet Lilibet (who was born in June). Adam Helliker, a royal observer, believes Harry and Meghan should make it an absolute priority to have their great-grandmother visit them now that international borders are opening up for fully-vaccinated travellers in the UK and the US.

“I think Harry will feel particularly guilty if she doesn’t see the great-grandchildren she’s not seen much of – or the great-granddaughter she’s not seen at all,” Helliker told Central Recorder. “I think if they’re going to try to patch things up – and we all hope they will work to increase what remains of the unity between them and the family – then I think it’s paramount that they start planning a trip for maybe early December.”

The Duke and Duchess have not yet made any comment about their future travel plans. However, it is safe to assume that Harry wants to see his grandmother. It remains to be seen if the true spirit behind the Christmas holiday will allow that to happen.