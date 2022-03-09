Prince Harry Surprises Texas Rodeo

Prince Harry made another surprise visit to a public event, this time at a rodeo in Texas, where he wore a cowboy hat and joked that he had planned to join a bull-riding event, according to social media.

The 37-year old Duke of Sussex was seen Saturday at Fort Worth’s Stockyards Championship Rodeo. He was not present with Meghan Markle his wife.

“Where was Prince Harry Saturday night?”Cindy Reid, secretary of Stockyards Championship Rodeo, wrote Monday night on Twitter that Cindy Reid had posted a photo and caption that was later deleted. “Oooooh, just hanging out behind the bucking chutes at the Stockyards Championship Rodeo!! Loooove it!! Thank you for the visit!!”

Bull-rider trainer Melton Bull Co. owned Melton Bull Co. Cory Melton, shared the same image but also deleted it. “Prince Harry hanging out at the rodeo this week … We get a lot of rodeo royalty but this is the first prince I’ve seen,”The caption was as follows: “Said he was going to enter the bull riding but the airline lost his rigging bag.”

The posters did not say why they deleted the images.

Not everyone was pleased by Harry’s trip to the rodeo. The animal rights advocacy group PETA criticized Harry’s attendance, saying bull riding is cruel.

“It’s extremely disappointing to see that Prince Harry made the misjudgment to attend a rodeo, a crude, old amusement for bored cowboys who view animals as nothing more than things,”According to The San Jose Mercury News, Catie Cryar is a PETA assistant manger.

“In these events, participants use electric prods, flank straps, and spurs to burn, wound, terrorize, and provoke animals who are trying to flee for their lives,”Cryar stated.

The royals did not immediately respond to PETA’s criticism.