Prince Harry steps out in NYC with adorable tribute to son Archie

Prince Harry is one proud “papa.” The Duke of Sussex was out and about in NYC with Meghan Markle on Thursday, but he made sure to carry a sweet tribute to his two-year-old son Archie Harrison. The dad of two was pictured toting a portfolio case with ‘ARCHIE’s PAPA’ emblazoned on it.

©Alexi Rosenfeld/GC Images Prince Harry carried a portfolio that had ‘ARCHIE‘S PAPA’ emblazoned on it while out in NYC on Sept. 23

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped away from royal duties last year, began their day in the Big Apple with a visit to the One World Observatory at the top of One World Trade Center. Meghan and Harry were joined by New York Governor Kathy Hochul, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and his wife Chirlane McCray and son Dante de Blasio.

When asked if they were enjoying their visit to New York, Meghan replied, “It’s wonderful to be back.”

Wonderful meeting with Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Important discussion on COVID and racial justice as well as raising mental health awareness. Photos: Matt Sayles pic.twitter.com/YhbSsJGQZP — Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield (@USAmbUN) September 23, 2021

The outing to the observatory on Sept. 23 marked the couple’s first joint public appearance since the birth of their daughter Lilibet Diana. Meghan and Harry’s baby girl was born on June 4 in Santa Barbara, CA.

Later in the day on Thursday, the Duke and Duchess met with US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield and also participated in a discussion on vaccine equity that included Chelsea Clinton.

It was my pleasure to join Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke & Duchess of Sussex, & a group of leaders in health, politics & advocacy to discuss the needs to achieve #VaccinEquity & address the root causes of health inequities globally, incl. poverty & discrimination. #UNGApic.twitter.com/x5vAa1LWiX — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) September 24, 2021

The Sussexes’ visit to New York City will continue this weekend. On Saturday, Meghan and Harry are scheduled to attend Global Citizen Live at Central Park, where they will speak about the importance of achieving global vaccine equity.

Get the latest news from your cultura by signing up for our newsletter Receive the most recent news about your favourite celebrities and royals as well as the best beauty, fashion and lifestyle news straight to your inbox