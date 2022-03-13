Prince Harry Showcases Full Orange Glance in Invictus Game Video

Orange ya glad you’re here?

Because you’re about see it! Prince HarryAs if you have never seen him before. Invictus Games’ fifth installment, a promotional video posted on Social media March 12, the red-headed Duke of Sussex sports a nearly fully orange look, complete with plastic sunglasses, a hat, T-shirt and matching pants while video chatting with members of The Netherlands’ team.

Harry asks the athletes to teach him some Dutch phrases before his colorful display.

This post also includes a tribute for the Ukrainian competitors, whose country was invaded in February by Russia. “As we all prepare for The Games, our thoughts are with Team Ukraine, as well as their friends and family,”The Instagram message read. “We know many of them are directly involved in the conflict, and as the news first broke, the Invictus Games Foundation offered support. The team members, competitors, and management all chose to stay.”