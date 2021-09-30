Prince Harry, Living a New Life Without Meghan and Dating Other Women?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle began dating in 2016. In 2016, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry began dating. They got married in 2016. Depending on who you talk to, they’re either role models or social pariahs.

Each week, tabloids report rumors about the couple. Lately, we’ve confronted a few stories about Harry moving on from Markle. He’s tasting freedom in Los Angeles for the first time and apparently cannot get enough of it.

Another story says Harry’s eye is being turned by a “sporty brunette,” leaving Markle furious. A story was also published this month about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reuniting to see Chelsy Davy, an old friend. Without further adieu, here’s what the rumor mill has churned out.

Harry Tasting Freedom

In a story from WHO, Harry is spending time by himself for the first time in years. His recent trip to Colorado for a charity polo game left Markle home alone with the kids an insider said, “Harry had such a blast in Colorado, it felt liberating and so enjoyable to be out socializing again.”

Markle is furious after being caught in a relationship?

Harry was introduced to Riley Ganzi as a professional player through charity polo. New Idea says he got caught speaking a little too closely with the athlete and had hell to pay when he got home. A snitch said, “Meghan’s mind went into overdrive as soon as she noticed Riley, who is talented, gorgeous, and a lot of fun.” Since Ganzi’s family has known Prince Charles for years, there’s some reason for the Suits star to worry.

Too Close to An Ex-Girlfriend

Harry was quite busy on his trip to Aspen. In another story from New Idea, Harry was photographed with a mysterious blond woman. People thought she looked identical to Chelsy, her ex-girlfriend. Harry was once very close to her, but they broke up. Flying to Colorado to visit him would certainly get Markle’s attention.

Harry enjoyed his trip to Colorado and tabloids are always impressed by him. Read our investigation to learn more about Davy, and the alleged Aspen reunion.