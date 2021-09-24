Prince Harry ‘jealous of William and wants to prove he’s better’, expert says

Prince Harry has always been jealous of Prince William and broke away in an attempt to prove that, according to a royal expert.

Angela Levin, Royal biographer, stated that the Sussexes don’t care about privacy as much as they initially claimed.

Levin told Central Recorder: “Harry has always been jealous of William and he wants to prove he’s better, stronger, and he believed he could only do that by breaking away.”

Harry and Meghan on Thursday made their first public appearance together since the birth of their daughter, meeting with New York City mayor Bill de Blasio.







(Image: EMPICS Entertainment)



They visited a 9/11 memorial during their New York trip, which was compared by some to Princess Diana’s landmark visit to the Big Apple in 1989.

Lady Spencer’s preferred hotel in New York was even used by the Sussexes.

A recent YouGov poll showed that the popularity of the Sussexes has dropped, but their inclusion on TIME magazine’s list of 100 most influential people reassured their fans.







(Image: AFP via Getty Images)



To stay up to date with all the latest news, make sure you sign up to one of our newsletters here.

Another royal author, Robert Jobson, said William has caused “deep wounds” in his relationship with Harry.

He told podcast Royally Us: “There’s a lot of things, I think also Harry felt he was not happy with the lack of support over his marriage to Meghan.

“But at the end of the day, they were very close as young men, let’s hope that over time, wounds can heal, but I do think these are quite deep wounds.”