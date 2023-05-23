Prince Harry Denies Latest Weird Claim About His Marriage to Meghan Markle

Prince Harry does not have a hotel room he uses to escape his wife, Meghan Markle. A report claiming he had one set aside in Los Angeles surfaced over the weekend. Harry was by Markle’s side in New York last week for her to accept an award from the Ms. Foundation for Women. Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, also attended the awards ceremony with them.

Harry allegedly has a hotel room at the exclusive San Vicente Bungalows, a private club in Los Angeles, sources told The U.S. Sun. He reportedly stays there after attending a nearby gym class. Sources describe it as “an escape place” for Harry. The Duke of Sussex’s representative told Page Six these claims are false. “This is not true,” the rep said.

Markle, 41, and Harry, 38, celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on May 19. The two are parents to son Archie, 4, and daughter Lilibet, 1. After the couple stepped down from senior royal family duties, they moved to Montecito, California. Harry was back in the U.K. earlier this month to attend the coronation of his father, King Charles III. Markle stayed in California to be with their children.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made headlines in New York City last week when they said they were involved in a “near catastrophic car chase” on May 16. Their office said the chase lasted over two hours and said they were followed by “a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi.” There were “multiple near-collisions” with other drivers, pedestrians, and two police officers, they said.

“While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety,” the statement read. “Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all involved.”

The New York City Police Department confirmed that photographers made “their transport challenging,” but said there were “no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests” in connection with the incident. Taxi driver Sukhcharn Singh, who drove Markle and Harry around Manhattan for about 10 minutes, told CBS News they both “looked very nervous.” In another interview with the Washington Post, Singh said he “never felt like I was in danger. It wasn’t like a car chase in a movie.”

Markle and Harry later sent a letter to Backgrid, the photo agency that caught footage of the chase, demanding they send them the footage. Backgrid refused to do so. “In America, as I’m sure you know, property belongs to the owner of it: Third parties cannot just demand it be given to them, as perhaps Kings can do,” Backgrid’s response read. “Perhaps you should sit down with your client and advise them that his English rules of royal prerogative to demand that the citizenry hand over their property to the Crown were rejected by this country long ago. We stand by our founding fathers.”