Prince Harry carries sweet reminder of little Archie with him on NY trip

Prince Harry carried a cute symbol of son Archie on the Sussexes’ New York trip.

Prince Archie, who is now two-and-a-half years old, seems to have stayed with his sister Lilibet in California.

A piece of Archie is still with Harry and Meghan as they travel across the country in Diana-style.

Harry’s portfolio is embroidered with the words: “Archie’s Papa”.

The adorable accessory was worn by the prince at their first public appearance in New York, when they stayed at his mother’s favorite hotel.

Harry and Meghan visited the UN this week, where they met with US ambassador to the group, Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

They visited the 9/11 memorial and met with Bill de Blasio, New York City mayor.

Royal expert Angela Levin dismissed the Sussexes as “jealous” of the Royal Family and cravenly attempting to start their own “woke alternative”.







It’s the Sussexes’ first public trip to New York since the pair left the UK 18 months ago.

The couple spoke with the ambassador about Covid and race relations as well as mental health.

Shortly after the meeting ended, Ms Thomas Greenfield tweeted a glowing review.

She wrote: “Wonderful meeting with Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“Important discussion of COVID, racial justice, and raising mental health awareness.”

Harry and Meghan are also in New York to attend a Global Citizen Live event in Central Park this weekend, a 24h-long action campaign dedicated to a “Recovery Plan for the World”.