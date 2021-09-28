Prince Harry Carried Folio That Said ‘Archie’s Papa’ in NYC

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited New York City last weekend.

During the visit, Harry carried a folio that was engraved with “Archie’s Papa,” nodding to his son.

Harry and Markle welcomed Archie’s sister, Lilibet in June.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the Global Citizen Live Festival were in New York last week. The festival promoted vaccine equity.

Before the trip, the Duke of Sussex and Duchess were never together in New York City. Markle was last in New York City in 2019, ahead of Archie’s birthday, for a baby shower.

While they didn’t bring Archie or Lilibet with their on-the-trip trip, Harry was able to include his son in New York symbolically.

Harry and Markle were photographed leaving the United Nations Plaza where the UN Conference was being held on Thursday.





Alexi Rosenfeld / Contributor / Getty Images







The couple met with Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed to discuss vaccine equity, among other topics.

Harry was seen carrying a black folio as they left. It looked quite ordinary at first glance.

But a zoomed-in shot shows that the folio is engraved with the words “Archie’s Papa.”





Alexi Rosenfeld / Contributor / Getty Images







The folio isn’t the first time Markle or Harry have incorporated sentimental nods to their children through their accessories.

In August, Markle wore necklaces with Archie and Lili’s zodiac constellations on them, and at the 2019 Wimbledon, the duchess wore a small “A” necklace in Archie’s honor.

Harry and Markle were making their first public engagement since Lili’s birth in June.

In July, Harry told Ed Sheeran that although having two children can be a “juggle,” he and Markle had been lucky that Lili was “chilled” so far.