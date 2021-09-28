Prince Harry Begs Meghan Markle Not To Burn Through Money On Her $3 Million Wardrobe

Is Meghan Markle continuously spending money on her million-dollar wardrobe despite Prince Harry‘s requests to slow down? According to one magazine, the Duchess of Sussex has no problem spending excessive cash on clothes. Gossip Cop investigates the story.

Is Meghan Markle A ‘Shopaholic?’

Per In Touch, “it’s a good thing” Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting a handsome payout from their Spotify and memoir deals, as Markle “has very expensive taste.” Apparently, Markle’s “wardrobe costs at least $3 million,” a source leaks. The outlet lists some of the expensive articles Markle keeps in her closet. It lists that Markle’s “engagement dress cost $99,000,” her “wedding dresses were priced at more than $1 million, and her South Pacific tour outfits cost roughly $150,000.”

Even though the listed items were bought while Markle and Prince Harry were in the royal family, Markle “hasn’t eased up on the shopping” after moving to America. According to an insider her spending is starting irritate her husband. “She’s not on a budget, and it bothers Harry even though he won’t say it.” The source then notes that Prince Harry is getting paid $20 million for his memoir, but he didn’t do it so “Meghan could blow the money on her clothes and accessories.”

Is Meghan Markle Spending Too Much Money?

There are too many holes in this In Touch story for Gossip Cop to give it any credit. At one point, the magazine uses Markle and Prince Harry’s recent TIME cover to prove she’s a shopaholic. The tabloid cites Markle as wearing over $384,000 worth of jewelry, but omits the fact that $350,000 of that estimate is her engagement ring alone. The only new pieces Markle sported were two $500 “pinky promise” rings.

Also, we’re confident Prince Harry isn’t worried about money like this tabloid’s story says. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex still have their Spotify deal and Prince Harry’s memoir on top of their Netflix deal, so it’s unlikely there’s any stress about money. For what it’s worth, Prince Harry has described his memoir as his personal journey, so it seems awful callous to claim he’s only doing it to pay for his wife’s non-existent spending spree.

Previous Financial Rumors

The isn’t the first time Gossip Cop debunked a ridiculous rumor about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s financial situation. In 2020, Woman’s Day alleged the Duke and Duchess of Sussex withdrew “a large chunk of change from the royal purse” before leaving for America. The tabloid blamed Markle, Prince Harry and Markle for the claim. This happened when the royal family was in financial trouble.

At the beginning of the year, the National Enquirer said Markle demanded $90 million from the royal family in hush money. According to the tabloid Markle planned this fight since she was married to Prince Harry. He was just using her money for that purpose. This story was false and Markle and Prince Harry do not have to worry about money.