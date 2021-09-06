Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey Interview Piers Morgan Feud Defeats Meghan Markle for TV Show Comments!

Piers Morgan’sSome controversial comments Meghan Markle’sTestimony during her bombshell interview Oprah WinfreyOfcom, the media regulator, has cleared them. After a record number was filed with regulator Ofcom as well ITV, ITV’s network behind, this ruling is effective immediately. Good Morning BritainMorgan made the comment. Morgan probably finds this victory even sweeter because one of the more than 57,000 complaints she filed was from her.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Oprah Winfrey Interview Leads To Fall Out For Piers Morgan

Right after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey aired, Piers Morgan quickly cast doubt on the Duchess of Sussex’s claims. In the interview, she’d said she was discouraged from seeking therapy or other mental health care after struggling with suicidal thoughts and claimed that a member of the royal family had wondered aloud to Harry about how dark the couple’s children would be.

During a broadcast of Good Morning Britain, Morgan hotly insisted that he didn’t “believe a word she said” And he “wouldn’t believe it if she read me a weather report.” He’d also exclaimed, “the fact that she’s fired up this onslaught against our Royal Family I think is contemptible.” After clashing with weather presenter Alex Beresford about his statements, Morgan briefly walked off the show’s set.

That evening, it was announced that he was departing from the program he’d been an often controversial part of for six years. Morgan later admitted it was “not for me to question if she felt suicidal,” He defended his rights. “right to be allowed to have an opinion” This is the bottom line.

After an investigation of the incident, ITV was cleared by Ofcom, a media regulator network behind GMB, writing in its findings that restricting Morgan’s opinions would amount to an “unwarranted and chilling restriction” it was a strong critic of his freedom of expression “apparent disregard” For more information on the sensitive subject of suicide.

Morgan Rebuked for Approach to Suicide

“We were particularly concerned about Mr. Morgan’s approach to such an important and serious issue and his apparent disregard for the seriousness of anyone expressing suicidal thoughts,” The regulator stated. If not for the fact that Morgan’s co-hosts, Susanna Reid and Chris Ship, challenged his assertions and “adequate protection for viewers,” Ofcom continued, it “would have been seriously concerned.”

Reaction From Morgan And What’s Next For Him

Morgan declared that he was following the ruling. “delighted” The findings were accompanied by the statement that it was “a resounding victory for free speech and a resounding defeat for Princess Pinocchios,” He calls himself Markle, his personal nickname. He also tweeted a picture of a newspaper declaring news of the ruling. However, he was not happy with the content of one of the reports.

Morgan is 56 years old. Morgan lost his place on the British morning show, despite having tasted victory through this ruling. Following the ruling, He demanded his job be returned, but it’s unclear whether he’ll manage to score another win on this front quite yet.