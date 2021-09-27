Prince Harry and Meghan’s ‘awkward’ NYC trip was ‘glorified tourist visit’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s visit to New York last week was an embarrassing reality check where “police officers outnumbered fans”, a royal expert said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met New York City mayor Bill de Blasio and New York State Governor Kathy Hochul during the trip last week.

However, ex-Sun royal editor Charlie Rae told TalkRADIO that the Sussexes’ star is waning, Express.co.uk reported.

He said: “This is not a royal tour, this is a glorified tourist visit.”

Mr Rae added: “Three days in New York, and I think some of the media are getting overexcited.

“They are meeting dignitaries and staying at the lavish Carlyle hotel, but it is not a royal tour. They no longer have royal duties.”

Radio host Peter Cardwell asked: “Do you think the American public know who they are, care who they are, or is their star waning a little bit?”

Rae added: “I think their star is waning a little bit, particularly in the UK.

“In the US, I think they are still quite popular.

Harry and Meghan conducted the three-day visit to attend last night’s Global Citizen Live concert in Central Park, a campaign for worldwide vaccine equality.

They also met with UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, despite not having a diplomatic role.

She tweeted: “Wonderful meeting with Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“Important discussion of COVID, racial justice, and raising mental health awareness.”

But the pair were criticised for reportedly taking a private jet home to California at the end of their visit.

Archie and new-born daughter Lilibet stayed home on the West Coast.

Royal author Angela Levin last week slammed Harry and Meghan as a lame attempt to be a “woke alternative” to the royal family.

She also said Prince Harry is “jealous” of William and now keen to take part in as many “pseudo-royal engagements” as possible.