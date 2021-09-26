Prince Harry and Meghan ‘upset at loss of privileges’ since fleeing UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have ditched the UK for a life in California because of the lack of privileges that comes with their children not having Prince and Princess titles, a royal expert has claimed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they would be stepping back from senior royal duties on January 8, 2020.

Then in March this year, the couple appeared in an explosive tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey where they made claims of bullying and racism within the Royal Family.

Gertude Daly told Central Recorder: “I think what upset the Sussexes was the loss of the privileges that come with not having the title Prince/ss.

“And I think they also, in the Oprah Interview, were playing into most people’s lack of understanding of how British titles work. Most people assume all children of Prince & Princesses are themselves a Prince/ss.

At the time of Archie’s birth in May 2019, it was reported that he would not be a prince because Harry and Meghan wanted their son to have a “normal” life.

But Meghan claimed in the Oprah interview that he did not have because the institution of the monarchy didn’t want their child to have a title.

Gertrude Daly claims that this isn’t true and states that there is a ‘100 year old rule’ in play.

“In the Oprah interview, the couple certainly tried to use Archie’s lack of title as an example of racism and prejudice in the Royal Family,” she told Central Recorder.

“But the decision about Harry’s children not being Prince/ss was made long ago.

“Under the 1917 Letters Patient by King George V, only children of the Monarch, children of the sons of the Monarch, and the eldest son of the eldest son of the heir apparent were entitled to the title Prince/ss.

“So, the rule that prevented Harry’s children from being Prince/ss during the Queen’s reign actually dates back to 1917.”

