Prince Harry and Meghan markle’s Documentary Trailer drops amid Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Boston Trip

Netflix has released an emotion-filled trailer for its docuseries on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle amid Prince William and Kate Middleton’s trip to Massachusetts, which some have speculated wasn’t a coincidence and may further divide the strained relationship between Princess Diana’s sons.

William and Catherine, Princess and Prince of Wales, will be visiting Boston to promote Earthshot Prize. This prize was established by Prince William in 2020 as a support for those who work on innovative climate solutions.

The couple attended a Boston Celtics basketball game Wednesday and on Thursday, bundled up for a trip to Boston Harbor to learn about the city’s waterfront.

But focus was pulled from the trip when the first look at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s docuseries dropped Thursday. It was full of intimate, personal shots of Meghan and Harry.

The trailer also features a picture of William and Kate looking cold juxtaposed to Meghan’s miserable appearance.

“When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?” In the trailer, Meghan questions.

Some say the timing of the release of the trailer was a deliberate move to steal William and Kate’s thunder as they take Boston by storm. The ongoing controversy surrounding the treatment of the Black head of Buckingham Palace charity visited by a lady-in-waiting is also affecting their trip.

Lady Susan Hussey, who served as Queen Elizabeth II’s lady-in-waiting and was kept on in her position after the Queen’s death, has resigned after what many say was a racist encounter with Ngozi Fulani, who founded Sistah Space, a domestic abuse charity in the United Kingdom.

Hussey, who is also Prince William’s godmother, questioned Fulani, who was born in Britain, over her heritage.

“Mixed feelings about yesterday’s visit to Buckingham Palace,” Fulani said it in a now-destroyed tweet. “10 mins after arriving, a member of staff, Lady SH, approached me, moved my hair to see my name badge.”

Fulani stated that Fulani asked the women questions about her life. “What part of Africa are you from?” And “When did you first come here?”

“No, but where do you really come from? Where do your people come from?” Fulani claimed that Fulani asked the woman if Fulani was British and she said yes.

Officials at Buckingham Palace said that A statement to BBC They took the incident very seriously and were investigating. “immediately to establish the full details.”

“In this instance, unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made,” The statement was as follows: “The individual concerned would like to express her profound apologies for the hurt caused and has stepped aside from her honorary role with immediate effect.”

Buckingham Palace stated that Fulani had been contacted by them. “are inviting her to discuss all elements of her experience in person if she wishes.”

After Friday’s Boston event, Prince William & Kate Middleton will be returning to England. According to CBS News, they will meet President Joe Biden on Friday at the John F. Kennedy Library Presidential Library and Museum.