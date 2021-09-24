Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Fake Royal Engagement says author as they make appearance in NYC!

By Amy Comfi
‘US travel ban is no longer an excuse’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Fake Royal Engagement says author as they make appearance in NYC!

Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, have not ventured to the UK together since they ditched the country for a life across the pond last year.

But now, following the birth of their daughter Lilibet in June, royal author Adam Helliker said the brood returning to Harry’s home country is “imperative for family unity”.

The Sun quoted Mr. Helliker as saying: “It’s imperative that the entire family comes over because, frankly, the queen’s getting older and these will not arrive too often again.

I think Harry will feel especially guilty if she doesn’t get to see her great-grandchildren – or her great-granddaughter.

“I think they should start to plan for a trip in December if they want to make amends – and they all hope to work together to strengthen the bond between the family and them.

“It’s unlikely they want to limit their Christmases at Sandringham. However, maybe a mid-December trip to say hello to the families.

“For Harry, those family ties – until he was encouraged by her to break them – were really important.”

He said both sides will be “striving for reconciliation” following the fallout from their bombshell Oprah interview.

