Is Queen Elizabeth going to court with her grandchildren? According to one report, Prince Harry Meghan MarkleYou is being sued for lying about the Royal Family. Here’s what we know.

‘Release The Kraken!’

The following is an extract from the globe, Elizabeth is declaring war on Markle and Harry’s cruel lies. She’s publicly asking lawyers to assemble a “libel team” According to the report, she is determined to pursue the Sussexes and has the support of Camilla Parker Bowles. A source explains, “I don’t think Camilla will ever forgive Meghan for what she’s done to the Prince of Wales.”

Bowles is finally getting Elizabeth and Elizabeth together because of Meghan Markle’s hate. Sources claim Markle tried playing the victim. “but now, the queen is set to sic her legal hounds on the part and take them to court to show what ingrates and liars they are — as well as force them to pay millions in damages.”

What’s Going On With Queen Elizabeth?

Camilla Parker Bowles, Queen Elizabeth, and Camilla Parker Bowles are not publically asking any lawyers to sue Meghan. If Elizabeth actually did sue her grandson, you’d hear about somewhere a bit more reputable than the globe. This story is not being covered by any other media outlets.

This story basically calls Harry & Markle backstabbing “ingrates” For calling out racism. And then again, GlobeHe has always been more interested in attacking Markle than in telling a true story.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a great relationship with Queen Elizabeth. They even named their child after her. Harry spoke out about the Oprah Winfrey interview. She was very aware of Their plans to leave the royals: “I never blindsided my grandmother… I have too much respect for her.”

The Royal Rumor Mill

Gossip CopMany stories have already been told about the royal family. “lawyering up” Harry and Markle were rebuffed. Just last week, this outlet claimed Prince Charles was considering his legal options after Prince Harry dared to…promote his wife’s charitable initiative? A New IdeaOnce, it was reported that Prince William would sue for podcasting. These lawsuits do not exist.

Hard evidence can be left behind when a lawsuit is filed. One example is Harry’s lawsuit against tabloids overlying. It left a paper trail so that everyone knows that the tabloids were made to pay damages. If the royal family sued Duke and Duchess Sussex, the court would have to decide who the damages were. GlobeThey would have indisputable evidence to fall back on. Because these stories are invented, there are no such documents.

Oozing with Hatred

This tabloid is also the one that accused Meghan Markle, of staging her miscarriage to gain publicity. It also claimed that Queen Elizabeth would take Prince Harry out of the line. However, that has never happened. It has no knowledge of the royal family and is only interested to attack Harry or Markle. This lawsuit story is just bizarre fan fiction about Bowles and Elizabeth teaming up, and it’s completely false.