Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Attend Covid Concert Hoping To reunite with William after rift Royal Family Update!

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Attend Covid Concert Hoping To reunite with William after rift Royal Family Update!
By Amy Comfi
In
USACaliforniaEntertainmentCelebrities

Meghan Kardashian

Meghan Markle may be married to a prince but it appears as though she is taking style inspiration from America’s own ‘royal family, the Kardashians.

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Attend Covid Concert Hoping To reunite with William after rift Royal Family Update!

The Duchess of Sussex, 40, is currently embarking on a whirlwind mini-tour in New York with Prince Harry and appears to have taken a leaf from the fashion book of Kris Jenner’s clan.

Meghan and Harry are embarking on a three-day US “adventure” for their first public appearance since the birth of their daughter Lilibet in June.

We first saw Meghan step out in a black dress with a tan and all-black turtleneck dress, along with a tan-colored coat.

Then, as she arrived at the One World Trade Center Observatory, she wore an all-black ensemble, with black trousers and a black turtleneck top.

We also saw her in a luxurious red £4,275 Loro Piana cashmere coat and matching £1229 pants at Harlem’s PS 123 Mahalia Jackson school.

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Attend Covid Concert Hoping To reunite with William after rift Royal Family Update!

All three looks appear remarkably similar to sleek, pared-down outfits worn by Kim, who is the same age as Meghan, and the oldest Kardashian sister, Kourtney, 42.

Latest News

Previous article10 fashion trends we want to see banished from existence
Next articleChinese Actress Zhao Wei Wiped From Country’s Internet Amid Crackdown on Entertainers

Related Articles

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder