Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive in New York for secretive meeting with mayor

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have appeared in New York City on a visit to the One World Observatory.

The couple, who were ex-royals, joined NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio and First Lady McCray as they made their first public trip to California since arriving in New York.

The One World Observatory, the main building on the World Trade Centre complex, is it.

On Saturday, Meghan and Harry will visit the US’ tallest building. They will then discuss the importance of global vaccine equity.

The Duke and Duchess are expected to ask for the G7 to provide at least 1 million COVID-19 vaccines to the most vulnerable people around the world.







Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were recently named among the TIME 100 Most Influential People.

The couple was among other stars such as Dua Lipa, footballer Marcus Rashford, and TikTok’s Charlie D’Amelio.

Describing the couple, the list said: “In a world where everyone has an opinion about people they don’t know, the Duke and Duchess have compassion for the people they don’t know.

“They don’t just opine. They run toward the struggle.”

A royal expert recently claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan are considering returning to the UK to celebrate Christmas with their children and the Windsors.







Author of Harry And Meghan: Life, Loss, And Love Katie Nicholl says that the festive holidays could be the perfect opportunity to help heal the family rift.

It comes after Meghan Markle’s father Thomas and brother Thomas Jnr hinted that they hoped to resolve their lengthy feud despite the Duchess previously telling Oprah that it would be “hard to reconcile”.

Katie told Closer magazine: “Because of Meghan’s work as a philanthropist, it doesn’t sit very well that she has no relationship with anyone in her family apart from her mother, Doria.

“We’ve seen her father reach out publicly in a bid to reconcile with his daughter and apologise on numerous occasions.

“Meghan does risk appearing unforgiving and uncaring of her father, who’s getting older and isn’t in great health. There are now two grandchildren Thomas Snr hasn’t met, which must be upsetting.”