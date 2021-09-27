Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Banned From Entering The Palace By Queen Elizabeth? Royal Family Update

Have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle been banned from ever returning to royal grounds? One tabloid’s cover story claims senior royals are “drawing the line” with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Here’s what we know.

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle ‘Not Welcome Back In England’?

A recent edition of Life & Style reports Meghan Markle received some bad news on her birthday last month: She and Prince Harry aren’t welcome back in England. After a year of bombshell interviews, Harry’s recent book deal announcement was the last straw. “Harry’s planning to rip the lid off their secrets, and Meghan’s backing him. It’s a ticking time bomb waiting to explode and the final nail in the coffin as far as [senior royals] are concerned,” says a royal insider. “Right now, Harry and Meghan are not welcome back in England. They’ve been banned from the palace.”

The source goes on, saying, “Harry and Meghan have now thrown gas onto the fire by not telling his family exactly what he’s going to reveal in his memoir.” And Harry’s extended family is reportedly bracing themselves. “They’re preparing for the worst — especially Charles who feels he’s constantly been thrown under the bus,” the tipster reveals.

The magazine then notes how it’s been rumored that Harry and Markle want to give their daughter, Lilibet, a royal christening in England, but this ban would make that impossible. And apparently, the move has Queen Elizabeth’s full support. “They might feel they don’t have anything to be sorry about,” the insider spills, “but with the way they’ve been behaving, they’ll have no choice but to live with the consequences.”

Senior Royals ‘Fed Up With The Sussexes?

There’s absolutely no evidence to suggest Harry and Markle have been banned from palace grounds. It’s unclear what this move would accomplish. And since the royal family hasn’t taken any actions against the Sussexes in the past, it would be extremely out of character. Furthermore, it’s a bit premature to ban Harry from the palace when his memoir hasn’t even been released.

Random House described Harry’s upcoming memoir as “the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him.” It looks like his book will focus more on his personal experiences and memories from his entire life, so we doubt it will just be about trashing the royals.

Besides, we’ve covered tons of stories about Markle and Harry being “banned” from things by the royal family, and none of them have turned out to be true. Last year, the Globe claimed Harry and Markle had been banned from Queen Elizabeth II’s future funeral by the queen herself. Then, In Touch reported Kate Middleton banned Meghan Markle from Prince Phillip’s funeral. And more recently, the Globe alleged the royal family had banned Markle from the UK altogether. Since none of these stories turned out to be true, we doubt this one will either.

The Tabloid On Meghan Markle

It’s hard to trust anything Life & Style says about Meghan Markle. Earlier this year, the tabloid alleged Harry was “on the verge of total breakdown” after endless fighting with Markle. Then, the outlet claimed Queen Elizabeth forbade Markle and Harry from having a christening for Lilibet in the UK. And more recently, the tabloid claimed Markle was being iced out by her famous friends. Obviously, the magazine isn’t reliable when it comes to the Duchess of Sussex.