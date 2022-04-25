Prince Harry Allegedly Made Secret Trip To Say ‘Final Farewell’ To Queen, Suspicious Gossip Says

On the way to the Invictus Games, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a pit stop in the United Kingdom to see Queen Elizabeth. One source says they did it to say one final goodbye. Gossip Cop investigates.

The Sussexes’ ‘Surprise Visit’ To Queen

According to Us Weekly, Harry and Markle’s unannounced stopover was not a happy occasion. The couple made an effort to keep it under wraps, and a source says “they kept it a secret.” The couple only visited because of the state of Elizabeth’s health, the snitch explains, saying, “They went to see the queen because she’s been unwell since she caught COVID. She has long COVID symptoms, and the prognosis is uncertain.”

Markle and Harry wanted to make time for her, the insider reveals, which comes as a result of just how bad it’s gotten for the monarch: “Walking is just getting harder… so she canceled plans because she’s not in a place where she can move on her own.” Harry and Markle’s tearful reunion was treated as a “final goodbye,” the tipster concludes.

What’s Going On With Queen Elizabeth?

The logic of this story makes it impossible to believe. Harry and Meghan Markle’s visit to Queen Elizabeth is revealing on its own. Given how serious Harry and Markle are about security, it could not have been a spur-of-the-moment decision. Nothing leaked ahead of time, so the secret trip went off without a hitch.

Since the visit was a secret, we know very little about it. Harry said the trip was great, and he was “just making sure she’s protected and got the right people around her.” Obviously, Elizabeth hasn’t said anything about the trip. He’s also leaving the door open for another visit in the near future should his security concerns be addressed.

It’s no secret that Elizabeth is not in the best health, but that alone cannot justify this vulturous story. Harry actually told Hoda Kotb she was in “great form,” adding “Being with her, it was great…it was nice to see her, you know.” He took no doom or gloom tone.

Harry and Markle were able to conveniently visit a beloved loved one en route to a commitment. That’s all we can say for sure. Acting as if this was a final goodbye is reckless and unbelievable. If no one knew about the visit until after it happened, then how can we trust these so-called sources? Harry is not corroborating this version of events, so we believe it’s not completely accurate.

Bad Track Record

Just a few weeks ago, this tabloid questioned if Prince William would ever be king because of Camilla Parker Bowles’s new title. The line of succession is set in stone, so this is hogwash. Elizabeth not feuding with Prince Charles either, as this outlet announced earlier this month.

Let’s not forget that in January these exact sources claimed Harry told Elizabeth he’d never return to the UK. Since Harry has indeed come back, if only for a visit, this narrative must have been made up. If these sources were wrong then, there’s no way we can believe them now.

More Royal Stories From Suggest