Prince Charles Sends Scotland Yard To Leave Prince Andrew On the Run From A US Case

Prince Andrew is calling Scotland Yard to report on Andrew’s involvement in a U.S. case he was accused of sexual assault. Insiders claim Charles is furious. “Charles is done with Andrew bringing shame and disgrace to the royal family… he’s terrified the fallout from this latest crisis will topple the monarchy.”

Queen Elizabeth is reported to be heartbroken by the possibility that her beloved son will end up in prison. He has not yet testified despite mounting pressure from law enforcement. A source explains, “He’s boasting he’ll get this lawsuit thrown out of court.”

Andrew’s cheekiness is not ingratiating him to Charles. A source says, “He blames Andrew’s arrogance and silence for inflaming the situation and putting the monarchy’s future in jeopardy.” The outlet concluded that he was forced to order an investigation by Scotland Yard.

Charles doesn’t have the legal authority or right to decide what Scotland Yard does. Queen Elizabeth doesn’t either for that matter. The most Charles could do is issue a public statement urging the cops to do something, but he’s stayed, mum.

From what we know, reports are floating around that Charles doesn’t see a future for Andrew as a high-level royal. Andrew is actively avoiding this American lawsuit by holding on to his castle with guards. Scotland Yard is reportedly investigating and Charles orders are not required. Andrew is not being addressed by the royal family.

Although this outlet had once reported that Prince Harry would sell Andrew to take revenge on the royals it never materialized. It also ran a really odd story about Prince William becoming king somehow thanks to Andrew’s allegations. He is not the King, no matter what Andrew claims.

There are no good roads ahead for Andrew, and there’s no denying that he’s disgraced his family. It will be interesting to see what happens with the American lawsuit and whether Scotland Yard takes any action against Andrew.