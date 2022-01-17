Prince Charles Ignores Prince Andrew Question

Prince Charles refused to answer a reporter about Prince Andrew, who he had asked on Friday.

On Thursday, the palace announced that Andrew would lose his military titles.

Charles was reportedly “instrumental”In the decision

After being stripped of his military titles, royal patronages and princely titles, the Prince of Wales refused to answer a reporter’s questions about Prince Andrew.

Buckingham Palace announced Thursday that Andrew would be facing a sexual-assault suit as a result. “private citizen.”

James Matthews (the Scotland bureau chief of Sky News), will appear Friday Twitter: Posted a videoPrince Charles taking a walk through Aberdeenshire.

“Your Royal Highness, can I ask your view on your brother’s position, Prince Andrew?””How do you see it?” Matthews can be heard asking him the question.

Charles did not answer the question. He continued walking, and was seen shaking hands at several people. None of them seem to notice Matthews.

Virginia Giuffre Roberts filed an August lawsuit against Andrew, accusing him sexual assault.

Giuffre alleges that Jeffrey Epstein forced her to have sex with Andrew in his New York mansion, in London, and on Epstein’s private island in the US Virgin Islands in 2001 when she was 17.

“With The Queen’s approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen,”Insider was informed by a spokesperson from Buckingham Palace. “The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.”

Insider was told by a royal source that Andrew will no more use his HRH title as an official title.

A palace spokesperson told Insider in 2019 that it is “emphatically denied that The Duke of York had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Virginia Roberts.”

Charles and Prince William Were “instrumental”In the initial palace discussions about Andrew’s removal from royal status, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

“This is about the survival of the institution at all costs. Always has been and always will be,”According to a senior royal source, the outlet was informed.

Insider asked for comment from representatives for Clarence House and Prince Andrew.