Prince Andrew’s appearance on Prince Philip documentary enrages BBC viewers

Prince Andrew appeared on Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers on Wednesday evening, speaking about his late father, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died earlier this year.

The Queen’s son, 61, appeared in the documentary that was partly filmed ahead of the late Duke’s 100th birthday, just weeks before he passed away – and viewers were not happy to see him.

After Virginia Roberts Giuffre served him with court papers, Prince Andrew currently resides at Balmoral in Scotland. She had accused him of sexual abuse when she was 17.

The Duke strongly denies any claims against him and previously pledged to help law enforcement agencies.









Speaking to the camera, the Duke said: “My children had the most amazing relationship with their grandfather.”

The Duke’s two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie of York also spoke of their grandfather, describing him as a “constant” in their lives.

The Duke appeared on screen, and viewers took to Twitter to vent their anger.

"Are the BBC beyond stupid? The Prince Philip tribute has begun with a tribute from amongst others the Duke of York – shame on them. Shame on them," One.







(Image: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)



While a second added: “@BBCOne are you being serious interviewing ‘HRH Prince Andrew’. Very disappointed that you feel that this is acceptable.”

“I can’t believe Prince Andrew is on The Royal Family Remembers,” tweeted a third.

The Duke said that he had taught his daughters to swim and to play Badminton. He also taught them all other sports.







(Image: REUTERS)



“He taught me to drive,” before his sister Anne, The Princess Royal admitted that Prince Philip taught her and her siblings to drive from a young age.

Andrew’s legal team argued that he was not properly served papers in Virginia Giuffre, Jeffrey Epstein victim of sexual assault.

Ms Giuffre (38) accuses Andrew with abusing her at Epstein’s Manhattan home as well as on the private estate of the paedophile billionaire in the Virgin Islands.







(Image: PA)



On Friday, September 17, the High Court gave his £1,000-a-day legal team seven days to challenge its landmark decision to hand Andrew’s legal team the papers in its own right.

Virginia Giuffre’s lawyers also stated that they had sent the lawsuit by FedEx and email to Andrew Brettler, the prince’s LA-based lawyer. Both copies were received Monday morning.

Andrew has 21 calendar days to respond to the US filing. Otherwise, he may face a default judge.

The Duke and Duchess of York have not been charged for any criminal wrongdoings.

