Prince Andrew ‘selling’ £17m chalet to pay off lawsuit as Palace ‘bent backwards’ to help Meg

Meghan Kardashian

Meghan Markle may be married to a prince but it appears as though she is taking style inspiration from America’s own ‘royal family’, the Kardashians.

The Duchess of Sussex, 40, is currently embarking on a whirlwind mini-tour in New York with Prince Harry, and appears to have taken a leaf from the fashion book of Kris Jenner’s clan.

Meghan and Harry are embarking on a three-day US “adventure” for their first public appearance since the birth of their daughter Lilibet in June.

We first saw Meghan step out in a black dress with a tan an all-black turtleneck dress, along with a tan-coloured coat.

Then, as she arrived at the One World Trade Center Observatory, she wore an all-black ensemble, with black trousers and a black turtleneck top.

We also saw her in a luxurious red £4,275 Loro Piana cashmere coat and matching £1229 pants at Harlem’s PS 123 Mahalia Jackson school.

All three looks appear remarkably similar to sleek, pared-down outfits worn by Kim, who is the same age as Meghan, and the oldest Kardashian sister, Kourtney, 42.

