Prince Andrew pays Virginia Giuffre Settlement, Closing Lawsuit

Get the Insider App You can choose from a personalized feed, summary mode or a ad-free experience. Get the app Close icon A pair of crossed lines form an X. It is used to dismiss or close an interaction.

Virginia Giuffre’s suit against Prince Andrew was dismissed by the judge after the royal settled.

According to The Telegraph, Andrew agreed to contribute $16 million to her anti-sex trafficking charity.

Giuffre had accused Jeffrey Epstein’s royal of sexually abusing Giuffre.

After both sides agreed to the terms of the settlement, the judge who presided over Virginia Giuffre’s sexual abuse case against Prince Andrew has officially closed it.

On February 15, Lewis Kaplan, US District Judge, informed the parties that they had reached a settlement. Kaplan had allowed Giuffre’s lawsuit to proceed but before each side had had an opportunity to depose other parties. Giuffre had accused Queen Elizabeth II’s second son of sexually abusing her on multiple occasions at the homes of his now-dead friend Jeffrey Epstein — claims that the prince denied.

On Tuesday morning, both sides stated in a court filing, that they were satisfied with the terms of their settlement. Kaplan signed their agreement to dismiss on Tuesday afternoon.

The details of this settlement were not disclosed. In February, Andrew filed a joint statement to court stating that he would donate an undisclosed amount for Giuffre’s organization advocating for trafficking victims. He did not admit to having abused Giuffre. The stipulation stated that each party would pay their own legal fees and costs.

“The payment was received, the settlement we announced last month has been completed,” CNN received a statement from David Boies, Giuffre’s attorney, on Tuesday. “We are obviously very pleased with the outcome.”

The Telegraph, citing anonymous sources Andrew was required by the government to pay approximately $16 MillionAs part of the settlement. Queen Elizabeth Prince CharlesBoth reportedly gave him some funds to meet the deadline. However, he will likely repay at least some of it once he sells the Swiss ski chalet that he listed for $22.5 million.

Andrew was also stripped of certain military and patronage titles by the queen, so he is now free to defend himself at court as a private citizen.

Andrew made a February joint statement and said that he regretted his friendship to Epstein. Epstein, who was in Manhattan jail in 2019 while awaiting trial, was accused of criminal sex-trafficking.

“It is known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years. Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Ms. Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others,”The February 15, 2015 statement was read. “He pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims.”