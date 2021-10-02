Primark fans are going wild for £1.50 flavoured lip balms

Primark fans are going wild for £1.50 flavoured lip balms
By Tom O'Brien
A Primark trip is a great experience for everyone.

You will love the bargain clothes, beautiful bags, and affordable shoes.Get it now!

Primark has launched a new range of flavoured lip balms and people are obsessed

Primark’s new line of flavoured lipbalms has been a huge success and customers are in loveCredit: TikTok/@juliepurplee

Now you may just love it more.

Primark are now selling food and drink flavoured lip balms, and it’s safe to say people are going crazy.

One TikTok user posted new Primark products on her TikTok Account ‘juliepurplee’.

Julie Purplee posts frequently ‘quirky finds’These bargain lip balms were her latest discovery, according to her bank account.

She advised people to: “Run don’t walk to Primark.”

There are many flavors available, including cereals, ice lollies as well as sweets and chocolate.

There are three cereal flavors available: Frosties, Corn Flakes, Coco Pops and Corn Flakes.

Twister and Feast lipbalms are available for those who like ice lollies.

If you’re a fizzy drink drinker, your sweet cravings will be satisfied with the Pepsi and Coca Cola balms.

And if that wasn’t enough…there are a variety of other sweet options including Jelly Belly, Mentos, Hershey’s Kisses, and Jolly Rancher.

The best part?The best part?

Prices range from just £1.50 to just £2.50.

So your lips will be smelling good (and tasting good too should you choose to indulge) and you won’t be breaking the bank.

It has received over 110.7k views, which is evident that the video impressed many people.

It has been liked by 4,773 people, 170 comments, and 127 shares.

Many people were commenting and tagging their friends, sharing the excitement about Primark’s new lip balms.

One person said: “I want them all.”

A second: “Runs there.”

A third comment: “Omg!”

The cereal flavours sound almost good enough to eat

The cereal flavours sound almost delicious enough to eatCredit: TikTok/@juliepurplee

