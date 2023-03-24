Prices for TWICE VIP Tickets on the U.S. Tour 2023

Tickets for TWICE VIP seats on the U.S. leg (2023 Tour) went on sale shortly after they opened. Most tickets had been sold within an hour due to K-pop groups’ immense popularity. We take a look at how you can get Twice tickets for VIP, and the cost of Twice tickets.

TWICE’s U.S. tour will start on June 10. The K-pop music group will be performing at L.A.’s Sofi stadium first. Following L.A., Twice can be seen in Oakland. There are eight performances in the United States, and two Canadian shows for this popular girl band.

Fans complain about high demand and the price of VIP tickets.

TWICE’s VIP tickets went on sale on March 22 as U.S. fans queued up to get the first chance to watch the girl group live. According to users, tickets for TWICE VIP Platinum are $555.70. In some stadiums, prices went up as high as $803.60 or $1033.20.

Can you still get VIP tickets?

Although the sale of VIP concert tickets will end on March 23, resale tickets are still available. There are a lot of fake resales on Twitter. However, it is better to verify the authenticity before purchasing tickets.

TWICE Tickets are for sale to all fans, both general and VIP.

Fans of TWICE can still purchase general tickets to their U.S. tour. More dates will be available later.

Verified fans on Sale will take place prior to general sales on March 23, at 3 pm CDT/ 4pm ET.

You can check out TWICE’s verified presale tickets information. You can find Ticketmaster here.

