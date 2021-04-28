Pretend It’s A City Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot and everything else

According to the New York Times, Pretend It’s a City is a sequel to Scorsese’s Public Speaking, which also stars Lebowitz. According to her, the title is a line Lebowitz would yell at people to get them to move from the center of a crowded sidewalk.

Pretend It’s a City, Netflix’s newest docuseries, is a love letter to New York. Every other episode is partly based on a specific topic to New York City, such as tourism, money, the arts, exploring the subways, and the proper way to walk in Times Square.

Pretend It’s A City Season 2: Release Date:

On January 8, 2021, the brilliant docuseries “Pretend It’s a City” premiered its first season. Now, as the hype built up, fans awaiting for another Martin Scorsese miracle, the second season of Pretend It’s a city is on the way, and viewers are excited to see Fran Lebowitz back in play. It is due on January 7, 2022, at a close to the previous year.

Pretend It’s A City Season 2: Cast

The main characters will return, as well as a few new faces. Fran Lebowitz will be back in the role of Fran Lebowitz.

Pretend It’s A City Season 2: Plot: What can fans expect from the next Fran Lebowitz installment?

Fran Lebowitz is well-versed in both her interests and dislikes. And she isn’t going to wait for you to invite her to tell you. Pretend It’s a City transforms Lebowitz’s ideas into the raucously amusing guidebook that every New Yorker has wished for, touching on everything from tourism, wealth, subways, and the arts to the not-so-simple act of walking in Times Square. Keep tuned with us for more details and updates on the next installment!