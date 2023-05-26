Presale ticket prices and lineup details for Las Vegas event revealed

EDC Las Vegas has announced its 2024 festival lineup and more details about the upcoming dance music festival’s tickets as well as when they go on sale.

There’s no other experience quite like attending a music and dance festival. For many EDC Las Vegas is on their bucket list.

It’s one of the most sought-after electronic music festivals in the US.

Finally, the organizers have released lineup and more details about Electronic Daisy Carnival’s 2024 edition. For those wondering, there are less than 365 days remaining for the festival to begin. Next year’s edition of the event is slated for May 17, 18 and 19.

When do the EDC 2024 tickets go on sale?

EDC’s website reveals that both the on-sale and the Future Owl presale start on Friday, May 26. The tickets for GA Experience, GA Experience Plus, and VIP Elevated Experience will be available in both.

The time mentioned is 10:00 AM PDT. Moreover, the venue for the festival is Las Vegas Motor Speedway located at 7000 North Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV.

Prices of presale passes revealed

The cost of the GA Experience presale tickets is $349. The GA Experience plus tickets cost $539.

Finally, the VIP elevated experience ones are $799.99.

Fans can reserve their tickets with a $10 deposit too.

A look at EDC 2024 lineup

A full list of lineup is available on the EDC website.