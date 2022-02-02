Prentice Penny will direct ‘New Kid’ for Universal and Springhill

Prentice Penny (“Insecure,” “Uncorked”) will direct Universal Pictures’ “New Kid,”Based on the graphic novel. Penny will be joining the project along with his production banner A Penny For Your Thoughts Entertainment. This company will produce and develop alongside The SpringHill Company.

Eli Wilson Pelton (“Insecure,” “Bridgerton”) will adapt the graphic novel and write the script.

Based on the New York Times Bestseller “New Kid”Jordan Banks is a story about culture shock. His parents enroll him at a prestigious private school.

Published by HarperCollins and Jerry Craft, author-illustrator. “New Kid”This graphic novel is timely and honest about the struggles of starting over in a new school with low diversity. “New Kid”became the first graphic novel ever to win the Newbery Medal as well as the Coretta Scott King Award.

Universal Pictures purchased the rights to “New Kid”It will be available in 2020 under a first-look agreement with The SpringHill Company. The company had originally acquired the rights to the novel’s award-winning story in 2019. Jeyun Munford, senior vice president for production development, will manage the studio.

The SpringHill Company will have Maverick Carter and Lebron James as producers. Spencer Beighley and Jamal Henderson will also be executive producers. “New Kid”Jerry Craft, author, will also be an executive producer.

Penny will be executive producing A Penny For Your Thoughts with Chris Pollack, president/partner.

Penny and Pelton previously collaborated on HBO’s “Insecure,”Pelton was a writer and executive story editor in the two-season period Penny ran. Penny was also showrunner and executive producer. Penny recommended Pelton for the “New Kid”project, and was crucial in bringing him on board.

Penny is an award-winning multi-hyphenate best known for his work on HBO’s hit comedy “Insecure.”In December “Insecure”Its successful five-season run came to an end with Penny at its helm. Penny directed two of the final episodes. Penny also made his screenwriting and feature-directing debut with Netflix’s original film in 2020. “Uncorked.” Starring Mamoudou Athie, Niecy Nash and Courtney B. Vance, the film became Netflix’s No. The film was the No. 1 movie in the U.S. during its first week of release. Penny’s previous credits include “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Happy Endings,” “Scrubs”And “Girlfriends.”

Pelton is currently a Producer “Bridgerton,” and before that was a co-producer on Gloria Calderón Kellett’s Amazon Original series “With Love.”He wrapped his second season as executive story editor for The Next Season. “Insecure”As well as an executive editor. “Generation”HBO Max.

Universal Pictures signed a four year first-look production agreement in 2020 with The SpringHill Company. The brand was founded by LeBron James as well as Maverick Carter. The Universal Pictures and The SpringHill Company have a pact that covers this project.

