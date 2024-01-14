Premiere Dates Revealed: Check Out All the Must-See TV Shows

Best TV Premiere Dates for Early 2023: Don’t Miss These Upcoming Shows

When it comes to TV premiere dates, early 2023 is looking especially promising. Get ready to clear your schedule for these highly anticipated shows that are set to captivate audiences. Here are the most-awaited upcoming TV show premiere dates in early 2023.

Tuesday, January 2

8 PM — Celebrity Jeopardy! (Time period premiere)

9 PM — Only Murders in the Building (Two-hour broadcast premiere, three episodes)

Monday, January 22

8 PM — The Bachelor (Two-hour Season 28 premiere)

10 PM — 20/20 (All-new limited edition true-crime series, title to be announced)

Wednesday, February 7

8 PM — The Conners (Season 6 premiere)

8:30 PM — Not Dead Yet (Season 2 premiere)

9 PM — Abbott Elementary (One-hour Season 3 premiere)

10 PM — Judge Steve Harvey (Season 3 premiere)

Sunday, February 18

8 PM — American Idol (Two-hour Season 22 premiere)

10 PM — What Would You Do? (Season 16 premiere)

Tuesday, February 20

8 PM — Will Trent (Season 2 premiere)

9 PM — The Rookie (Season 6 premiere)

10 PM — The Good Doctor (Season 7 premiere)

Thursday, March 14

8 PM — 9-1-1 (Network premiere, Season 7)

9 PM — Grey’s Anatomy (Season 20)

10 PM — Station 19 (Season 7)

Save these dates because you won’t want to miss a single minute of these spectacular shows. Get ready for edge-of-your-seat entertainment and unforgettable storytelling.