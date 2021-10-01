Premiere Date, Plot, Guest Stars

Kate Walsh is returning as fan-favorite Dr. Addison Montgomery





Kate Walsh on “Grey’s Anatomy.”



Vivian Zink/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images







Walsh announced via TikTok in early September that she would be donning Addison Montgomery’s scrubs again on season 18.

In an interview ahead of the premiere episode, actor Camilla Luddington told Entertainment Tonight, “She is back and it is kind of like she’s never left before. I feel like her presence in scenes is that she kind of owns the hospital.”

Luddington hinted that her character Jo Wilson might get to work with the infamous OB-GYN, Dr. Montgomery: “I think we can say that she is working on a really amazing case that Jo is desperate to get in on. It’s always possible there is drama.”