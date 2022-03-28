Preliminary Toxicology Report: Taylor Hawkins had at least 10 different substances in his system when he died.

Taylor Hawkins had 10 substances in his system at his time of death, according to a preliminary forensic medical study released by the Attorney General’s office in Colombia.

According to the report, Foo Fighters drummer John Foo had used substances such as marijuana, tricyclic antidepressants and benzodiazepines, as well as opioids. According to the statement, National Institute of Forensic Medicine continues its investigation.

The statement went on: “The National Institute of Forensic Medicine continues the medical studies to achieve total clarification of the events that led to the death of Taylor Hawkins” and the attorney general’s office will continue to investigate his cause of death in a “timely manner.”

Friday’s performance was part of the band’s South American tour and they were in Bogota (Columbia) to perform at a festival. The band announced on social media that Hawkins had passed just minutes before Foo Fighters were due to take the stage at 11 p.m.

At this time, no official cause has been announced. Hawkins was 50.

