Pregnant women say strict laws on abortion nearly killed them

Amanda Zurawski was desperate to become a mother. Her husband and she were thrilled to discover that Amanda was pregnant with their first child.

It was the summer before. The doctor informed them that they would be having a daughter. She was named Willow.

On a scorching hot August day in 2022 Texas Zurawski was just finishing the list of invitations for her babyshower when she noticed something running down her leg. Inside Edition Digital reports that Zurawski was unsure whether the rash on her leg was normal.

It was an awful night.

She was 17 weeks and six days pregnant when a frightened Zurawski told her husband, “I feel like my body is opening up.” This was the case. She had started to dilate her cervix and when it broke, she was in a lot of pain. She says, “I lost my entire amniotic liquid.”

She was terrified.

She says, “This baby was something we desperately wanted.” We underwent an year-and-a-half of fertility treatments.

Zurawski, along with her husband, went to the hospital in her second-trimester. Over the course of the following days, she would be back and forth as the health workers informed her that there was very little they could have done because the new abortion laws in the state were so strict, it effectively prohibited the procedure.

The 1973 landmark case in the U.S. Supreme Court invalidating the right to abortion was constitutional until the U.S. Supreme Court reversed its decision on June 24, last year. Roe V. Wade

The ruling of 2022 is Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization .

The new Texas abortion law allows for an abortifacient to be performed when a mother is suffering from “a physical condition that poses a threat to her life, either because of pregnancy or because it has been exacerbated.” Texas was the first state to enact severe abortion limits after the high court’s 2022 reversal.

Medical professionals say that the law is too vague and many doctors have decided to avoid performing certain medical procedures, for fear of facing felony charges or losing their licenses.

Zurawski said that her medical staff was deeply concerned about her situation, but their hands were still tied.

Zurawski remembers that “because the baby’s was still beating, they could not do anything.” As her fever spiked, and as she became delirious on the third day, she was eventually admitted to a medical facility. Sepsis was then diagnosed, which is a potentially life-threatening condition.

She says, “First they needed to stabilize me.” She had to then deliver the stillborn baby, which “seemed insane in retrospect,” she said. She was then taken to an intensive care unit where her vital signs dropped and she spent three days fighting for life.

Zurawski does not know whether she can ever become pregnant again. Sepsis left her with extensive scarring on the uterus. She said that one of her fallopian tube is permanently shut.

Zurawski, a nervous Zurawski who sat for three months in a wheelchair. Washington, D.C., before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee to testify at a hearing titled “The Assault on Reproductive Rights in a Post-Dobbs America.”

She shared her story about losing her child and almost losing her life in front of an audience, which included two Senators who had been elected to represent the ultra-conservative Republicans. Ted Cruz John Cornyn is a vociferous opponent of abortion.

When she started to speak, the Senators had already left the hearing room.

“I’d like them to realize that my experience is directly related to the policies they promote,” said the woman during the live televised meeting.

She testified, “I almost died under their supervision.” She said, “I may not have had the chance to bear children.”

It would have made her life a lot easier if the abortion was performed after her waters broke.

“I cannot adequately put into words the trauma and despair that comes with waiting to either lose your own life, your child’s, or both,” she told the senators. For days, I was trapped in this absurd and avoidable hell. Would Willow’s heart stop, or would I deteriorate to the brink of death?”

Zurawski, one of fifteen plaintiffs who are now suing Texas for its alleged violations The following are some of the reasons why you should consider hiring someone elseThe laws that are currently in place endanger women pregnant with medical problems.

Molly Duane is an attorney at the Center for Reproductive Rights. She said earlier in the year that “What happened to the women was unjustifiable and happens to many pregnant people throughout the state.” It represents two doctors and 13 women who have sued Texas.

By June of this year, Texas was one of 14 states that banned abortions. The Center for Reproductive Rights & the Brennan Center for Justice report that 40 lawsuits challenging the new state bans have already been filed. 29 are currently in trial or appeals.

The earliest evidence of the existence of humankind is that it was a 6,000-year-old civilization. South Carolina The centers claim that the Idaho Supreme Court reversed its ruling and ruled in favor of the Idaho Supreme Court, which has upheld the constitutional right to abortion.

In the middle, several states have upheld the right to a medical procedure when the health of a woman is at risk.

Zurawski (36), has described her terrifying brush with death in detail to Congress members as well as reporters. She says she’ll continue telling her story up until there are changes made.

In the lawsuit, she seeks clarification of state restrictions on pregnant women in danger.

She says, “Look at what it does to women.” “They seem not to care.” “They can’t be bothered to stay around to hear my story.”

She says that there are other women who have suffered the same heartache as her.

Listen to the Voices of Pregnant Patients who Fought for Their Lives

Zurawski and other women told their stories to reporters outside of Austin’s Texas state capitol on a March Tuesday.

Unlike Zurawski and the other women who sued Texas, they were all plaintiffs. New restrictions in Texas do not permit exemptions from the law for pregnancy caused by rape, or incest.

Plaintiffs Anna Zargarian, Lauren Miller, Lauren Hall, and Amanda Zurawski at the state capitol after filing a lawsuit on behalf of Texans harmed by the state's abortion ban – Getty

Lauren Hall (28 years old) became pregnant last summer, according to her. They learned that they would be having a daughter. Amelia was named and soon friends and relatives began to send baby gifts.

But at 18 weeks, her doctor delivered horrible news. Hall’s fetus had been diagnosed with anencephaly, a serious birth defect that prevents development of the brain and skull. The condition is usually fatal, Hall was told. Those that survived were not more than hours.

Medical workers gave Hall and her husband two options — wait until she miscarried, or seek an abortion in another state where the medical procedure remained legal, she said. However, her doctor informed her that Texas’s recent abortion laws would prevent him from forwarding her medical records to another state if she were to travel outside the state.

He warned her not to tell anyone about any travels she made out of the state, as it is unclear what Texas will do with regard to prosecutions for those who are involved in an abortion.

“Providers are scared to treat cases like ours without guidelines from the state, and more people will suffer and lose their lives if a change is not made,” she told reporters.

Eventually she managed to secure an appointment with an abortionist in Seattle, Washington. She said she had already tried clinics that were in other states with legal procedures, but they were crowded. The clock ticked. She said that each day she was pregnant, the more likely she would be to experience potentially life-threatening complications.

“Every part of my experience was traumatizing,” she told me. Her husband and she were both devastated when they learned that their child would not live. She was also terrified to miscarry and be unable to call for help. “She did not want to end up bleeding to death on the bathroom floor,” the lawsuit said.

Yet even in Seattle, as she walked toward the clinic, she was confronted by protesters “calling us killers and waving pictures with dead babies at us,” she said at the news conference.

Her husband and she tried again to be parents. Hall said she was still terrified while pregnant.

“I compulsively look up every ache and pain, terrified that I will find myself in this unbearable situation again,” she said.

The same thing happened to women all over the country who tried to stop non-viable births in order to protect themselves.

Mylissa Farmer, a Missouri woman, had her water break at 17 weeks. She said that doctors in two hospitals informed her that her amniotic liquid was no longer present, putting her at risk of infection and possibly losing her uterus. The fetus still had a beating heart, so both hospitals refused to do an abortion.

“It was dehumanizing. It was frightening. It was horrible not to get the care to save your life,” Farmer told The Associated Press last month. “I felt responsible for doing something to prevent this from happening to another woman. I said something.”

In the end, she obtained a legal Illinois abortion. She shared her story publicly.

The AP obtained documents from the federal officials who determined, later, that both of these hospitals broke federal law, and endangered her life.

“Fortunately, this patient survived. But she never should have gone through the terrifying ordeal she experienced in the first place,” U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said about the case.

“We want her, and every patient out there like her, to know that we will do everything we can to protect their lives and health, and to investigate and enforce the law to the fullest extent of our legal authority, in accordance with orders from the courts,” Becerra said.

In emergency situations, federal law stipulates that the patient must be treated. This includes all facilities receiving federal reimbursements for healthcare costs.

According to The AP, the two hospitals have been told that they must correct their policies and federal Medicare investigators will follow-up before closing this case.

After the March complaint, the Texas attorney general Ken Paxton’s spokesperson issued a press release. Paxton is the defendant named in this women’s suit.

“Attorney General Paxton is committed to doing everything in his power to protect mothers, families and unborn children, and he will continue to defend and enforce the laws duly enacted by the Texas legislature,” the statement said.

Paxton, an aggressive opponent of abortion, filed a lawsuit in February against the Biden administration, challenging federal guidelines requiring pharmacies to fill prescriptions for abortion-inducing medication.

“The Biden Administration knows that it has no legal authority to institute this radical abortion agenda, so now it’s trying to intimidate every pharmacy in America by threatening to withhold federal funds,” Paxton said in a statement at the time. “It’s not going to work.”

Late in May, Republicans who control the Texas House of Representatives took an unprecedented step. Impeaching Paxton (also a Republican) accuses him of receiving bribes from a third party, misusing his authority, violating the law, and obstructing Justice. Paxton’s suspension from office is pending the outcome of a Senate trial.

The Attorney General has denied any allegations made against him. He called the House vote illegal and claimed it was motivated by the “abortion industry” and anti-gun “zealots” who were trying to derail the lawsuits he filed against the Biden Administration.

Ses Senate trial will begin on or before August 28.