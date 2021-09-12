Pregnant Mother After suffering horrific pain and being hours away from death during labor Mum wants answers

Farrah Moseley Brown is now trying to recreate the horror in an effort to discover what happened and why she was forced to suffer such terrible pain and suffering during her pregnancy.

A mother has shared how her birth almost killed her but has not been explained why.

Farrah Mozeley-Brown’s second pregnancy was supposed to be the best of her life.

However, a number of complications led to her being forced to leave. “hours from death” Was one of the most frightening moments in her life.

Now, she’s trying to recall the horror in an attempt to figure out why she endured such pain and suffering.

Farrah told Walesonline This is: “It’s been just over a year now since this trauma and I’m still struggling daily with flashbacks and medical needs. However, I try to remain as strong as possible and keep going as I have my boys to care for.

“I know nothing can turn the clock back but I feel I deserve answers to what happened to me.”

Farrah, from Barry, Wales, gave birth to Clay on May 7, 2020, at the University Hospital of Wales.

Her joy was short-lived, as she had to have surgery hours later to stop bleeding from around two and a half pints of blood.

Farrah, also five years old, complained of constipation on the following day. She was treated for the condition and returned home on May 10.

Two days later, she called the hospital complaining about stomach pain and problems with eating. She was admitted again.

She was further treated for constipation and had a stomach scan before she returned home on May 15.

However, she was brought back to the hospital by ambulance at around 1 pm the next day. She had a fever, increased heart rate, and was struggling to breathe.

The doctors believed that she was suffering from sepsis and an ovarian infection. She had to have emergency surgery after she was diagnosed with a perforated colon.

Farrah remained in the hospital until June 8. She is currently in hospital with a stoma. Her doctors are awaiting further discussion to determine if the stoma could be reversed.

“As soon as I delivered Clay it felt as though the pain started. As the days went on I felt like I needed the toilet constantly but I couldn’t go and the pain kept getting worse,” She recalled.

“Even when I was home the pain was there. It felt like I spent hours in absolute pain, crying out. Even after coming out of hospital after being readmitted, I felt like something wasn’t right.

“After being called by an ambulance, I was informed that my bowel was punctured. I was also told that I was only hours away from death. Everything is blurred because of the pain and fatigue I felt.”

Following her trauma, Farrah instructed medical negligence lawyers to investigate her care under Cardiff and Vale University Health Board which runs the University Hospital of Wales.

She now supports World Sepsis Day with her legal team.

James Pink, an Irwin Mitchell medical negligence lawyer representing Farrah said: “The last 15 months have been incredibly traumatic for Farrah and her family as she attempted to recover and come to terms with what happened.

“After giving birth, constipation is common and can lead to more serious problems if it’s not treated properly.

“Understandably Farrah has a number of questions about how her bowel perforated and how she developed sepsis.

“We are now investigating her concerns, and we are determined to give her the answers she needs.

“By sharing her story Farrah also hopes that people are aware of the signs of sepsis and how early detection and treatment are key to beating it.”

Sepsis symptoms include confusion, slurred speech, and extreme shivering or muscle pain.

“Giving birth to Clay was meant to be one of the happiest times of my life.

“But, I am very upset because of everything that has happened. Farrah added that I was very ill at the hospital, while my boys were home.

“We just hope that by sharing our story we can help make others aware of the symptoms of sepsis and how important early treatment is.”

A spokesman for Cardiff and Vale University Health Board said: “We wish Farrah all the best with her recovery – the case is currently under review and a full investigation is in progress.

“As an organization, we support raising awareness of sepsis and the importance of early recognition of symptoms by health care professionals and the public.”